The 15th Annual Free Global Oneness Summit 2024: The Art & Science of Elevating Consciousness

The 15th Annual Global Oneness Summit: The Art and Science of Elevating Consciousness

Join more than 130 heart-centered scientists, doctors, activists, spiritual teachers, energy workers, musicians, artists, and experts in many other fields.

BOULDER, CO, UNITED STATES, October 2, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Hosted by the Humanity’s Team 501(c)(3) nonprofit, the 15th Annual Global Oneness Summit will be one of the most life-changing events of the year. It kicks off on Saturday, October 19th with the International “Shout Out Love” event (inspired by “Horton Hears a Who”), followed by 6 days of inspiring conversations, films, and music through Thursday, October 24th, Global Oneness Day itself.You’ll hear from luminaries like Gregg Braden, Suzanne Giesemann, Ken Honda, Neale Donald Walsch, Ambassador Anwarul K. Chowdhury, Jennifer Paweensuda Drouin (Miss Universe Thailand 2019), Ervin Laszlo, Dr. Jude Currivan, Dr. Bradley Nelson, Raymond Moody, Paul Perry, Saje Dyer, Serena Dyer Pisoni, Karen Noé, Andrew Harvey, Chief Phil Lane, Deborah Rozman, Howard Martin, Debra Poneman, Christy Whitman, Dr. Eben Alexander, Karen Newell, Dr. Shamini Jain, Olivia Hansen, Suzanne Hubbard, don Oscar Miro-Quesada, Lama Tashi, Ozioma Egwuonwu, Anodea Judith, Cynthia James, Dr. Jonathan Ellerby, and many others.The entire Summit is completely FREE, and each day’s replays will be available to watch or listen to for 24 hours after they’re broadcast.Also, when you register early, you’ll receive an invitation to watch a free, 60-minute bonus video program with New York Times bestselling author and scientist Gregg Braden called “From Surviving To Thriving: Revolutionary Breakthroughs That Will Shape Your Future.”Learn more about the Global Oneness Summit 2024 here: https://www.humanitysteam.org/global-oneness-summit And learn more about Humanity’s Team and the mission to make conscious living pervasive by 2040 here: https://www.humanitysteam.org

