Gov. Henry McMaster, Lt. Gov. Pamela Evette, and First Lady Peggy McMaster’s Weekly Schedule: September 30, 2024

COLUMBIA, S.C. – Gov. Henry McMaster, Lt. Gov. Pamela S. Evette, and First Lady Peggy McMaster’s schedules for the week of September 30 include the following:

Monday, September 30 at 2:30 PM: Gov. McMaster held a media briefing with state emergency management officials to update the public on the state's response to Hurricane Helene, South Carolina Emergency Operations Center, 2779 Fish Hatchery Road, West Columbia, S.C.

Note: Due to the State's ongoing recovery efforts from Hurricane Helene, media members will be notified of public events as they are scheduled.

Gov. Henry McMaster’s Weekly Schedule: September 23, 2024

COLUMBIA, S.C. – Gov. Henry McMaster’s schedule for September 23, 2024, included:

Monday, September 23

Gov. McMaster attended the 64th Annual meeting of the Southern States Energy Board, Chattanooga Convention Center, One Carter Plaza, Chattanooga, TN.

9:00 AM: Gov. McMaster spoke at the Southern States Energy Board’s Governors Energy Caucus.

10:45 AM: Gov. McMaster participated in a press conference with fellow governors.

11:15 AM: Policy meeting.

12:15 PM: Policy meeting.

1:15 PM: Policy meeting.

Tuesday, September 24

11:00 AM: Gov. McMaster announced an executive order to create WaterSC Working Group, West Columbia Amphitheater, 109 Alexander Road, West Columbia, S.C.

3:00 PM: Economic development call.

4:00 PM: Gov. McMaster, First Lady Peggy McMaster and Lt. Gov. Evette participated in a press conference with the South Carolina Department of Employment and Workforce to announce the annual Workforce Champion, Governor’s Mansion, 800 Richland Street, Columbia, S.C.

Wednesday, September 25

11:00 AM: Policy meeting.

1:00 PM: Gov. McMaster presented the Order of the Palmetto to Darci Strickland, 763 Fashion Drive, Columbia, S.C.

2:30 PM: Policy meeting.

3:00 PM: Constituent meeting.

3:30 PM: Gov. McMaster held a ceremonial bill signing for S. 241, Genetic Counselors, Governor’s Office, 1100 Gervais Street, Columbia, S.C.

Thursday, September 26

11:00 AM: Gov. McMaster attended the groundbreaking event by Google, Pine Hill Business Campus, 1055 Research Center Drive, Ridgeville, S.C.

12:30 PM: Gov. McMaster held an executive conference call with state emergency management officials regarding Hurricane Helene.

Gov. McMaster was in the Office of the Governor for office hours, State House, first floor, 1100 Gervais Street, Columbia, S.C.

2:55 PM: Agency call.

3:12 PM: Call with FEMA Administrator Deanne Criswell.

3:15 PM: Agency meeting.

4:00 PM: Policy meeting.

4:30 PM: Gov. McMaster presented the Order of the Palmetto to Senator Nikki Setzler

Friday, September 27

9:45 AM: Call with Harry Sideris, Duke Energy.

12:15 PM: Meeting with South Carolina Emergency Management Division Director Kim Stenson.

12:30 PM: Gov. McMaster held an executive conference call with state emergency management officials regarding Hurricane Helene.

1:30 PM: Meeting with Chief Mark Keel, South Carolina Law Enforcement Division.

1:40 PM: Meeting with Interim Director Myra Reece, South Carolina Department of Environmental Services.

1:50 PM: Meeting with Director Robert Woods, South Carolina Department of Public Safety.

2:00 PM: Gov. McMaster held a media briefing with state emergency management officials to update the public on the state's response to Hurricane Helene, South Carolina Emergency Operations Center, 2779 Fish Hatchery Road, West Columbia, S.C.

3:15 PM: Meeting with Interim Director Myra Reece.

3:25 PM: Meeting with Chief Mark Keel, SLED.

3:32 PM: Call with Senator Shane Massey.

3:34 PM: Call with Senate President Thomas Alexander.

3:37 PM: Call with Congressman Jeff Duncan.

3:39 PM: Call with Congressman William Timmons.

3:45 PM: Call with Senator Mike Gambrell.

3:46 PM: Call with Senator Ronnie Cromer.

3:50 PM: Call with Senator Tom Young.

3:56 PM: Call with Speaker Murrell Smith.

4:02 PM: Call with Governor Brian Kemp.

4:07 PM: Call with Representative Neal Collins.

4:10 PM: Call with Representative Bruce Bannister.

4:14 PM: Call with Representative Jason Elliott.

4:19 PM: Call with Newberry Mayor Foster Senn.

4:21 PM: Call with U.S. Senator Lindsey Graham.

4:30 PM: Call with Greenville Mayor Knox White.

Saturday, September 28

12:05 PM: Meeting with Director Kim Stenson, South Carolina Emergency Management Division.

12:30 PM: Gov. McMaster held an executive conference call with state emergency management officials regarding Hurricane Helene.

1:30 PM: Meeting with Secretary Justin Powell, South Carolina Department of Transportation and staff.

3:49 PM: Call with Dr. Tim Keown, President, S.C. Governor's School for Agriculture at John de la Howe.

3:54 PM: Constituent call.

3:58 PM: Call with Greenwood Mayor Brandon Smith.

4:04 PM: Call with Representative Bill Taylor.

4:17 PM: Call with Beaufort Mayor Phil Cromer.

4:36 PM: Constituent call.

5:00 PM: Call with Sheriff Hobart Lewis, Greenville County.

5:03 PM: Call with Sheriff Chuck Wright, Spartanburg County.

5:06 PM: Call with Sheriff Jody Rowland, Edgefield County.

5:08 PM: Call with Sheriff Michael Hunt, Aiken County.

5:17 PM: Call with Sheriff Don Reynolds, Laurens County.

5:19 PM: Call with Sheriff Rick Clark, Pickens County.

5:20 PM: Call with Sheriff Josh Price, Saluda County.

5:23 PM: Call with Sheriff Chad McBride, Anderson County.

5:25 PM: Call with Sheriff Jay Koon, Lexington County.

5:30 PM: Call with Sheriff Dennis Kelly, Greenwood County.

Sunday, September 29

11:30 AM: Call with Sheriff Michael Hunt, Aiken County.

12:00 PM: Policy meeting.

12:20 PM: Call with U.S. Senator Tim Scott.

12:30 PM: Gov. McMaster held an executive conference call with state emergency officials regarding Hurricane Helene.

1:45 PM: Meeting with Major General Van McCarty, the Adjutant General and Secretary Justin Powell, South Carolina Department of Transportation.

3:00 PM: Meeting with federal, state, and local officials in Aiken County.

3:15 PM: Gov. McMaster joined by South Carolina Department of Transportation Secretary Justin Powell and South Carolina Law Enforcement Division Chef Mark Keel along with local officials held a media briefing, Aiken Regional Airport, 129 Aviation Boulevard, Aiken, S.C.

4:30 PM: Meeting with federal, state, and local officials in Greenville County.

4:45 PM: Gov. McMaster joined by South Carolina Department of Transportation Secretary Justin Powell and South Carolina Law Enforcement Division Chef Mark Keel along with local officials, Greenville Downtown Airport, 100 Tower Boulevard, Greenville, S.C.

