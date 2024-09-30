Governor Ivey Deploys Alabama National Guard to North Carolina

MONTGOMERY – In the wake of Hurricane Helene, Governor Kay Ivey on Monday directed the activation of an Alabama National Guard team to assist in the most heavily impacted areas of North Carolina.

The 13-person team consists of 11 Airmen from around the state who serve as Alabama’s Fatality Search and Recovery Team (FSRT). The team also includes a chaplain and chaplain’s assistant.

“Hurricane Helene left warzone-like devastation in its path, and Alabama is here to lend a helping hand as our neighboring states begin responding and recovering,” said Governor Ivey. “North Carolina was especially impacted, and without hesitation, I am directing an Alabama National Guard team, in addition to other first responders, to aid in the search and rescue mission there. I pray for the safety of this team and that they are successful in their mission to rescue as many people as possible in the devastated parts of North Carolina.”

The activation order for the FSRT comes as several western North Carolina counties endured unprecedented flooding with reports of more than 1,000 individuals missing after the storm subsided.

“Our hearts go out to our brothers and sisters who have felt the worst of this storm,” said National Guard Adjutant General Maj. General David Pritchett. “This team is well-trained and well-equipped, and the prayers of our entire force are with them as they work to bring rescue to as many as possible and closure to the families of those we have lost.”

The FSRT is a component of the Alabama National Guard’s CERFP, a Chemical, Biological, Radiological, Nuclear and high-yield Explosives (CBRNE) Emergency Response Force Package. The CERFP is an ever-ready modular task force prepared for quick deployment for disaster response which includes communications, medical, decontamination, search and extraction and casualty recovery elements.

Additionally, Alabama has sent three Swift Water Rescue Teams with 1 Cadaver Dog team.

“We continue staying in touch with both the Carolinas as they identify further needs. Alabama is well-prepared to aid our neighbors in need and fill in any shortfalls that may be there,” said AEMA Director Jeff Smitherman.

Governor Ivey continues to pray for all those impacted by Hurricane Helene and stands ready to offer additional assistance.

