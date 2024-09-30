Kern County debuts CARE Court ahead of state deadline

Starting Tuesday, residents can begin making referrals to Kern County health services to enter themselves or a close associate for CARE Court, a new state program aimed at bringing people suffering from mental health disorders into support services.

