Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,711 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 400,633 in the last 365 days.

Kern County debuts CARE Court ahead of state deadline

Starting Tuesday, residents can begin making referrals to Kern County health services to enter themselves or a close associate for CARE Court, a new state program aimed at bringing people suffering from mental health disorders into support services.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Kern County debuts CARE Court ahead of state deadline

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more