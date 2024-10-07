The Besen Group's CEO Alex Besen to Speak at Broadband Nation Expo 2024

Alex Besen Broadband Nation Expo 2024

Alex Besen will moderate the session titled "Leader's Roundtable - From Underground Fiber to Satellites - How Tech Will Bridge the Digital Divide".

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, October 7, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Besen Group , an international management consulting practice to the mobile data industry headquartered in the Washington D.C. area, with representatives in Paris and Tokyo, announced The Besen Group’s CEO, Alex Besen , will moderate the session titled “Leader’s Roundtable – From Underground Fiber to Satellites – How Tech Will Bridge the Digital Divide” on Thursday October 10th from 12pm – 12:40pm EDT at Broadband Nation Expo 2024.Broadband Nation Expo unites broadband service providers and industry partners with academic, local, state and federal government leaders to focus on solving complex broadband-related issues. In collaboration with the Telecommunications Industry Association, the event takes place October 9-11 at the Gaylord Convention Center in Washington D.C. Fierce Network is the official media partner of Broadband Nation Expo.For more information and registration, please visit: https://www.broadbandnationexpo.com/ Session Title: Leader’s Roundtable – From Underground Fiber to Satellites – How Tech Will Bridge the Digital DivideAbstract: Pros and cons of all access technology available for remote and rural communities.Demystifying network architecture technologyCost per pass and mitigation strategies to reduce cost.Location: Woodrow Wilson ASpeakers: Vini Santos, Solutions Marketing Senior Advisor, Broadband & 5G, CienaMartin Marshall, Senior Sales Engineer, Eutelsat/OneWebMichael O’Rielly, President, MPORielly ConsultingJason Livingood, Vice President, Technology Policy, Product & Standards, ComcastTomasz Staszek, Head of BSS Consulting, ComarchModerator: Alex Besen, Founder & CEO, The Besen Group LLCAlex Besen has over 30 years of hands-on experience in the mobile industry working for mobile network operators and vendors in North America and Europe in numerous roles including business development, marketing, project management and finance. He has been working with mobile network operators and enterprises in developing their digital transformation strategies and advising MVNOs to launch their mobile and mobile data services.Previously, he worked at Ericsson with mobile network operators on MVNO and UMTS projects in the EMEA (Europe, Middle East and Africa) region. He was also responsible for identifying potential partners and hosting workshops at Ericsson Mobility World (a mobile data laboratory) where developers create, optimize and commercialize mobile applications.Prior to this position, he was employed at T-Mobile USA (formerly known as Omnipoint Communications) where he was responsible for partnerships, and joint ventures and provided billing, customer care, marketing and vendor financing solutions to mobile operators. He began his mobile career with Pocket Communications based in Washington, DC where he managed the company’s auction activity for C-block spectrum licenses as well as other activities associated with market research, market segmentation, pricing plans and market distribution strategies.He holds a BS degree in Management from the University of Tampa and an MBA degree in International Business from the American University. He is fluent in French, Turkish and proficient in Italian.He was quoted in Bloomberg, Boston Business Journal, Business News Americas, CableFax, Chicago Tribune, CNN Business, Computer World, FierceWireless, Forbes, Hurriyet, Information Week, Light Reading, Los Angeles Times, MIT Technology Review, New York Times, RCR Wireless, Red Herring, S&P Global, The Kansas City Star, The Seattle Times, The Washington Post, The Wall Street Journal, Triangle Business Journal, USA Today and Yahoo Finance.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.