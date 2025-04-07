The Besen Group's CEO Alex Besen to Speak at Mobilefest 2025 in Istanbul, Turkiye

Alex Besen Mobilefest 2025 - Istanbul, Turkiye

The advent of private 5G networks is a game-changer for enterprises seeking to accelerate their digital transformation while retaining full control over their networks.” — Alex Besen, Founder & CEO, The Besen Group LLC

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, April 7, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Besen Group , an international management consulting practice to the mobile data industry headquartered in the Washington DC area, with representatives in Paris and Tokyo, announced today its CEO Alex Besen will speak at Mobilefest 2025 on April 18th at 14:05 at the Istanbul Expo Center in Istanbul, Turkiye during the panel session titled “5G Private Networks: Accelerating Enterprise Transformation and Network Sovereignty”.Mobilefest 2025 is the biggest technology show in Eurasia focusing on communication and connectivity to create networking opportunities with industry leaders and influencers. For more information, please visit https://www.mobilefest.net/ “The advent of private 5G networks is a game-changer for enterprises seeking to accelerate their digital transformation while retaining full control over their networks,” said Alex Besen, Founder and CEO of The Besen Group LLC. “Our panel session at Mobilefest 2025 will explore how private 5G networks are reshaping industries, driving innovation, and ensuring enterprises can future-proof their operations with greater autonomy and control”.Alex Besen has over 30 years of hands-on experience in the mobile industry working for mobile network operators and vendors in North America and Europe in numerous roles including business development, marketing, project management and finance. He has been working with mobile network operators and enterprises in developing their digital transformation strategies and advising MVNOs to launch their mobile and mobile data services.He has private networks experience from agriculture, manufacturing, smart cities, oil platforms, military bases and warehouses. He was quoted in Bloomberg, Boston Business Journal, Business News Americas, CableFax, Chicago Tribune, CNN Business, Computer World, FierceWireless, Forbes, Hurriyet, Information Week, Light Reading, Los Angeles Times, MIT Technology Review, New York Times, RCR Wireless, Red Herring, S&P Global, The Kansas City Star, The Seattle Times, The Washington Post, The Wall Street Journal, Triangle Business Journal, USA Today and Yahoo Finance.He holds a BS degree in Management from the University of Tampa and an MBA degree in International Business from the American University. He is fluent in French, Turkish and proficient in Italian.About The Besen Group ( www.thebesengroup.com The Besen Group is an international management consulting practice to the mobile industry headquartered in the Washington DC area, with representatives in Paris and Tokyo. Its mission is to provide mobile players with tools, knowledge, and services enabling them to perform optimally in their mobile environment. The Besen Group’s competitive edge is based on practical experience with mobile operators, mobile vendors, and a mobile data laboratory.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.