The Besen Group’s CEO Alex Besen to Present at Industrial IoT Conference 2025

Industrial IoT Conference 2025

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, February 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Besen Group , an international management consulting practice to the mobile data industry headquartered in the Washington D.C. area, with representatives in Paris and Tokyo, announced its CEO, Alex Besen , will be featured presenter on Tuesday February 11th from 10am – 10:45am ET at Industrial IoT Conference 2025 in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.Title: Factory of the Future: Manufacturing Lessons from the Automotive SectorAbstract: Few industries have embraced IoT as much as the automotive industry. Whether they are improving production efficiency or enabling remote monitoring of the smart car, the auto industry is transforming the business. In this presentation, Alex Besen looks at the factory floor and the changes in analysis and expectations of change.Agenda:1. About The Besen Group LLC2. IoT in Automotive Production3. The Future of Manufacturing4. The Impact of Private 5G Networks5. Private 5G in Automotive Manufacturing Case Studies from BMW, Ford, Mercedes-Benz, Hyundai, Nissan, Toyota, Audi, Volkswagen and TeslaFor more information on the presentation session, please visit: https://www.iiotevent.com/east/agenda.aspx To register for Industrial IoT Conference 2025, please visit: https://www.iotevolutionexpo.com/east/registration.aspx Individuals interested to schedule a meeting with Alex Besen on February 11th, February 12th or February 13th may send their request to alex@thebesengroup.com.Alex Besen has over 30 years of hands-on experience in the mobile industry working for mobile network operators and vendors in North America and Europe in numerous roles including business development, marketing, project management and finance. He has been working with mobile network operators and enterprises in developing their digital transformation strategies and advising MVNOs to launch their mobile and mobile data services.He was quoted in Bloomberg, Boston Business Journal, Business News Americas, CableFax, Chicago Tribune, CNN Business, Computer World, FierceWireless, Forbes, Hurriyet, Information Week, Light Reading, Los Angeles Times, MIT Technology Review, New York Times, RCR Wireless, Red Herring, S&P Global, The Kansas City Star, The Seattle Times, The Washington Post, The Wall Street Journal, Triangle Business Journal, USA Today and Yahoo Finance.About The Besen Group ( www.thebesengroup.com The Besen Group is an international management consulting practice to the mobile industry headquartered in the Washington DC area, with representatives in Paris and Tokyo. Its mission is to provide mobile players with tools, knowledge, and services enabling them to perform optimally in their mobile environment. The Besen Group’s competitive edge is based on practical experience with mobile operators, mobile vendors, and a mobile data laboratory.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.