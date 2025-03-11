The Besen Group Releases Private 5G Network TCO Tool for Airports

The Besen Group Private 5G Network TCO Tool for Airports

The Besen Group released today Private 5G Network TCO Tool for Airports.

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, March 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Besen Group , an international mobile data industry management consulting practice headquartered in the Washington DC area, with representatives in Paris and Tokyo, released today Private 5G Network TCO Tool for Airports.“We developed mobile industry’s first private 5G network TCO tool for airports based on low-band, mid-band and high-band spectrum globally,” said Alex Besen , Founder and CEO of The Besen Group LLC. “Our tool offers 13 different private network deployment models, allowing airports to compare deployment costs across ten use cases for indoor coverage, outdoor coverage, or both.”The tool also includes Opportunity Cost Calculation for ROI, which enables airports to optimize resource allocation, mitigate risks, and demonstrate value to stakeholders, ultimately ensuring that the private 5G network delivers the expected benefits in terms of operational improvements, cost savings, customer experience and growth opportunities.The Besen Group offers a complimentary private 5G network TCO analysis report in PDF format for airports. For the private 5G network TCO analysis, The Besen Group will schedule one hour telephone consultation with each airport in order to collect basic airport size parameters including estimate bandwidth consumption for their private network use cases and select the appropriate deployment model.The tool contains the following 13 different private network deployment models:- 5G core network on-premises model based on the number of small cells- 5G core network on-premises model based on the number of devices- 5G core network on-premises model based on the number of bandwidth- Cloud 5G core network model based on the number of small cells- Cloud 5G core network model based on the number of devices- Cloud 5G core network model based on the number of bandwidth- Pay-As-You-Go (Managed Services) model based on the number of small cells- Pay-As-You-Go (Managed Services) model based on the number of devices- Pay-As-You-Go (Managed Services) model based on the number of bandwidth- AWS private 5G model- Microsoft Azure private 5G model- Hybrid pricing model- Monthly Recurring Charge (MRC) pricing modelThe limited version of the Private 5G TCO Tool for Airports can be downloaded at: http://www.thebesengroup.com/downloads/Private.5G.TCO.Tool.Airport.Limited.xlsx The Besen Group’s Tool Brochure contains all our business case tools and TCO tools for private LTE networks, private 5G networks and neutral host networks.The tool brochure can be downloaded at: http://www.thebesengroup.com/downloads/Tool.Brochure.pdf The Besen Group offers its tools on a corporate license basis in Excel format. For pricing information or customization options, please send an email with contact details including name, title, company name, phone number to tool@thebesengroup.com.About The Besen Group ( www.thebesengroup.com The Besen Group is an international management consulting practice to the mobile industry headquartered in the Washington DC area, with representatives in Paris and Tokyo. Its mission is to provide mobile players with tools, knowledge, and services enabling them to perform optimally in their mobile environment. The Besen Group’s competitive edge is based on practical experience with mobile operators, mobile vendors, and a mobile data laboratory.

