Permits still available for Lake Bemidji State Park youth deer hunt Oct. 18-20 (published September 30, 2024)

Permits are available for the Oct. 18-20 youth hunt at Lake Bemidji State Park. This firearms hunt is open to youth ages 12 to 15. Youth must be accompanied by an adult mentor over the age 18. Mentors may not carry firearms.

The youth hunter must have a firearms safety certificate and purchase a youth hunt license. The hunt is either sex with a bag limit of two deer. Hunters at this special hunt may only possess and use nontoxic ammunition. Any projectile containing lead is prohibited, including lead ammunition plated with a nontoxic material. More details can be found in the 2024 hunting regulations.

Participating in the youth hunt does not prevent a youth from hunting in the regular season, although harvested deer do count against the youth’s annual bag limit.

Youth hunters interested in participating in the hunt must call the park at 218-308-2300 and provide the following information: first name, middle name, last name, street address, city, state, zip, phone; age on Oct. 18; and name of adult mentor. Mandatory orientation will be held in the visitor center at Lake Bemidji State Park at

6 p.m. on Oct. 17.

Camping is available at the park. The bathrooms will be closed for the season, but vault toilets and water are available. Camping is $24 per night for nonelectric and $34 per night for electric campsites. Four camper cabins are also available ($85/night) and reservations are required. Reservations can be made on the DNR website.

State park permits ($7 daily or $35 year-round) are required to park in any designated area of the park while hunting. Permits can be purchased online or at the park’s ranger station.

For more information, call Shannon Bungart, Lake Bemidji State Park assistant supervisor, at 218-308-2329.