Minnesota DNR accepting comments on environmental documents for proposed Mud Lake Habitat Restoration Project (published April 22, 2025)

The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources is accepting comments until 4:30 p.m. Thursday, May 22 on an environmental assessment worksheet related to the proposed Mud Lake Habitat Restoration Project, located in St. Louis County.

The DNR proposes to improve hydrologic connectivity, reestablish deep-water habitat, reduce invasive species, and enhance coastal wetland habitat at Mud Lake within the St. Louis River Estuary. The proposed project would create a new channel and deep water habitat and marshes, remove a concrete structure and install a new 50-foot bridge. This is part of a collaborative effort under the Great Lakes Area of Concern Program to mitigate degradation and loss of habitat from historic activities in the St. Louis River.

A copy of the EAW is available on the project page of the DNR website.

A print copy may be requested by calling 651-259-5655.

The EAW is also available for public review at the following locations:

Duluth Public Library 520 West Superior St., Duluth, MN 55802

DNR Library, 500 Lafayette Road N, St. Paul, MN 55155

Hennepin County – Minneapolis Central Library, Government Documents, Second Floor, 300 Nicollet Mall, Minneapolis, MN 55401-1992

The EAW notice was published in the April 22 EQB Monitor a publication of the Environmental Quality Board.

Comments on the EAW must be submitted no later than 4:30 p.m. Thursday, May 22.

Email comments should be sent to [email protected] with “Mud Lake” in the subject line.

with “Mud Lake” in the subject line. Mail comments should be sent to: Caroline Oswald, EAW Project Manager Minnesota Department of Natural Resources 500 Lafayette Road, Box 25 St. Paul, MN 55155-4025.



Anyone providing a mailing address or submitting comments via email will receive a copy of the subsequent decision document, which will include responses to comments. Because all comments and related information are part of the public record for this environmental review, commenters’ names and email or postal addresses will be published and publicly available as they appear in the materials commenters submit.