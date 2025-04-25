Plant it forward this Arbor Month (published April 25, 2025)

A single tree can offer shade, wildlife habitat, and a place for neighbors to gather. The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources invites all Minnesotans to celebrate Arbor Day and Arbor Month by planting trees and connecting with their neighbors under this year’s theme, “Plant It Forward: A tree planted today grows a stronger community tomorrow.”

“Trees are more than just a backdrop on our neighborhood walks,” said Nikki Henger, DNR forestry outreach specialist. “They build community and a sense of place, cool our cities, and clean the air. When we plant a tree, we’re investing in our neighborhoods and our future — we are planting it forward.”

Arbor Day is observed on the last Friday in April, but the celebration doesn’t stop there. Minnesota is one of just a handful of states that dedicates the entire month of May to celebrating trees and all they do to enhance our quality of life. May’s mild temperatures and rainfall also create ideal conditions for planting and helping young trees take root and thrive.

This Arbor Month, the DNR encourages Minnesotans to plant it forward. Join a community tree planting, host a planting day, add a tree to your yard, or care for a nearby tree by adding mulch or water. People also can check to see if their communities are part of the Tree City USA program. If so, there's likely a nearby Arbor Month celebration to enjoy.

Here are a few tips to remember when planting a tree:

Choose the right tree and location.

Plant it right – Loosen roots, dig a hole twice as wide as the root ball, and make sure the top of the root ball is level with the ground.

– Loosen roots, dig a hole twice as wide as the root ball, and make sure the top of the root ball is level with the ground. Water – Young trees need 15–25 gallons per week for the first few years.

– Young trees need 15–25 gallons per week for the first few years. Make a donut mulch ring – Use a 3-inch-deep mulch ring, 3 feet wide, and keep it 3 inches away from the trunk. Avoid mulch “volcanoes” where the mulch is piled against the bark.

Visit the DNR website for more planting tips. Also, follow the DNR on social media and post about planting it forward by using the hashtags #PlantItForward and #ArborMonth2025.