Minnesota DNR volunteers celebrated during National Volunteer Week (published April 21, 2025)

More than 14,500 volunteers helped the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources do everything from monitoring rainfall levels to clearing trails in 2024, according to the annual DNR volunteer report. The report is being released in celebration of National Volunteer Week (April 20-26), when organizations across the country honor volunteers and recognize the impact of their time and talents.

“Minnesotans are well known for having a giving spirit and commitment to the great outdoors,” DNR Commissioner Sarah Strommen said. “I see that reflected in the immense contributions of our volunteers each year and I can’t overstate how grateful the DNR is for their service and the valuable contributions they make to our natural resources across the state.”

The DNR’s volunteer program is one of the largest among Minnesota state agencies. According to the annual volunteer report, the value of volunteer services in 2024 totaled an estimated $7 million. Volunteers help the DNR with a wide variety of activities, including teaching firearms safety, improving wildlife habitat, hosting in state park campgrounds, planting trees, tagging fish, assisting at outdoor candlelight hike events, and monitoring precipitation. For the sixth consecutive year, Minnesota led the nation in 2025 for the number of volunteers recruited for the Community Collaborative Rain, Hail and Snow Network to measure and gather data about precipitation across the state.

The DNR established a department-wide volunteer program in 1988. Over the past 37 years, Minnesotans have contributed more than 13.1 million hours of volunteer service to help manage our state’s natural resources. The value of this service is estimated at more than $259 million.

One example of extraordinary DNR volunteers are the individuals helping to uncover the secrets to Mystery Cave, located in Forestville State Park. Long-time volunteer Ed Klausner, along with Dr. Joshua Sebree and his team of students from Northern Iowa University, are sharing their skills in surveying and cartography to more accurately map the features and resources of the cave. They have also inventoried organisms found deep within the cave to help people better understand what kind of life can live in the extreme environmental conditions found there.

Read about more of the DNR’s outstanding volunteers on the meet our volunteers webpage. To become a volunteer or for more information, visit the DNR’s volunteer webpage.