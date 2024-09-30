Submit Release
Saskatchewan Commemorates National Day for Truth and Reconciliation

CANADA, September 30 - Released on September 30, 2024

The Government of Saskatchewan has proclaimed September 30 as Truth and Reconciliation Day in the province. This important day of remembrance honours the survivors of residential schools, their families, their communities and the children who did not return.  

"As we reflect on the history of residential schools and the ongoing impacts on Indigenous communities, I invite all residents to participate in local events and discussions, and to visit the Residential School Memorial on the grounds of Government House in Regina," Minister Responsible for First Nations, Métis and Northern Affairs Don McMorris said. "Together, we can foster understanding and healing."

Annually on September 30, both the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation and Orange Shirt Day are observed across Canada. Orange Shirt Day is an Indigenous-led movement that acknowledges the impact of the residential school system.

To mark Truth and Reconciliation Day, all provincial government buildings in Saskatchewan, including the Legislative Building, will fly their flags at half-mast from sunrise to sunset.  

Saskatchewan residents are encouraged to wear orange to recognize Orange Shirt Day and commemorate the impact of residential schools and honour survivors.

For more information on Truth and Reconciliation in Saskatchewan, visit: https://www.saskatchewan.ca/residents/first-nations-citizens/moving-forward-with-the-truth-and-reconciliation-commission.  

