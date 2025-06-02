June is Parks and Recreation Month in Saskatchewan

CANADA, June 2 - Released on June 2, 2025

The Government of Saskatchewan has proclaimed June as Parks and Recreation Month to recognize the many important contributions community park spaces and recreation professionals make to improve the quality of life in our province.

"Recreation areas and activities are at the heart of our communities and easily accessible to everyone," Parks, Culture and Sport Minister Alana Ross said. "They provide social connections and activities that are essential for our physical and mental health, improve our wellbeing and help us live longer, healthier lives. We are excited to join the Saskatchewan Parks and Recreation Association in encouraging residents from all walks of life to connect with their families and friends in parks and recreation spaces throughout the province."

This year's theme is once again, "Connect on Common Ground." The focus is celebrating the inclusiveness and diversity of our province's parks and outdoor recreation spaces.

The Saskatchewan Parks and Recreation Association (SPRA) invites everyone to take advantage of the benefits parks and recreation spaces have to offer. The SPRA is a provincial, non-profit organization dedicated to connecting, educating and inspiring recreation and parks providers.

"Saskatchewan's parks and outdoor recreation environments are as diverse as the people who enjoy them," Saskatchewan Parks and Recreation Association President Darcy McLeod said. "This June, we encourage people from all walks of life to connect on common ground and enjoy the benefits of parks and the outdoors. Everyone belongs in parks and recreation."

The Sask Lotteries-funded parks and recreation delivery system provides thousands of recreational opportunities for residents and visitors.

Sask Lotteries benefits more than 12,000 sport, culture and recreation groups in communities across Saskatchewan. Proceeds from Sask Lotteries support a wide range of sport, culture and recreation programs, services and initiatives throughout the province.

To learn more about Parks and Recreation Month or "Connect on Common Ground", visit www.spra.sk.ca.

-30-

For more information, contact: