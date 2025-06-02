Saskatchewan Mining Week Celebrates Sector's Importance to Province

CANADA, June 2 - Released on June 2, 2025

The Government of Saskatchewan is pleased to proclaim June 1 to June 7 as Saskatchewan Mining Week, an opportunity to recognize the important contributions of the people who work in the industry and the significant impact mining has on the provincial economy.

"Our world-class mining industry is key to the prosperous way of life we enjoy in Saskatchewan, creating good jobs, economic growth and a sustainable, secure future," Energy and Resources Minister Colleen Young said. "As global demand for critical minerals continues to rise, we are increasing production in core sectors like potash and uranium and seeing growth in emerging commodities like helium, lithium, copper and zinc. This year's Mining Week theme of Talent, Technology and Trade: Opportunities for Saskatchewan's Mining Sector reflects our optimism for the future of mining in our province."

The Saskatchewan mining industry directly or indirectly employs over 30,000 people and procures billions of dollars in goods and services annually from local mining supplier businesses. Mining is a major source of private investment and generates government revenue to fund the programs and services Saskatchewan people rely on, like education and health care.

"In the next decade, Saskatchewan's growing mining industry will need 15,000 new employees in rewarding careers like trades and engineering. To increase the mining labour pool, we are promoting career awareness of prevalent and critical careers and showcasing some of the innovative ways that mining companies and their partners are training and attracting the new generation of talented employees that underpin the success of Saskatchewan's mining sector," Saskatchewan Mining Association President Pam Schwann said.

Saskatchewan is home to 27 of the 34 minerals on Canada's critical minerals list. In 2024, potash production reached an all-time high of 15.1 million tonnes of potassium oxide, while uranium production and sales reached record highs of 16,700 tonnes and $2.6 billion, respectively. Projects in these and other critical minerals like helium, lithium, copper and zinc continue to advance along with the Saskatchewan Research Council's Rare Earth Processing facility, which has begun producing rare earth metals at a commercial scale.

With an abundance of resources, competitive incentives and a predictable and stable regulatory framework, Saskatchewan is one of the best places in the world to invest in resource development. The Fraser Institute's annual survey of mining companies consistently ranks Saskatchewan as the top jurisdiction in Canada and the top three in the world for mining investment competitiveness.

