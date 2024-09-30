HFS and IDOI Announce $6.5 Million In Grants Awarded Through Get Covered Illinois Navigator Program

ILLINOIS, September 30 - The program will help Illinoisans find health coverage on the state-based marketplace

The Department of Healthcare and Family Services (HFS) and the Department of Insurance (IDOI) are announcing that five healthcare organizations have been awarded a total of $6.5 million in grants through the Get Covered Illinois Navigator Program for Plan Year 2025. Those organizations are:

Federación de Clubes Michoacanos en Illinois: $300,000

Illinois Primary Healthcare Association: $3,500,000

Rincon Family Services: $1,100,000

Sinai Community Institute: $750,000

Springfield Urban League, Inc.: $850,000

The grantees will help eligible Illinois residents enroll in health coverage options and affordability programs available through Illinois' new state-based marketplace, Get Covered Illinois. The Get Covered Illinois Navigator Program is particularly focused on serving individuals who would have difficulty enrolling in coverage without the help of a navigator, including, but not limited to, individuals with low literacy, limited English proficiency, low-income individuals, people with disabilities, people who are or at risk of experiencing homelessness and other hard-to-reach populations.

"One of the biggest benefits of a state-based marketplace will be better, more seamless collaboration between Medicaid and the marketplace," said HFS Director Elizabeth Whitehorn. "This way we're able to make sure Illinoisans connect with the health insurance that best fits their needs."





"Get Covered Illinois Navigators are often the first touchpoint for Illinoisans searching for affordable health coverage on the marketplace, so we're thrilled to have awardees selected for Plan Year 2025," said IDOI Director Ann Gillespie. "Our team is well prepared to oversee and train staff doing the important work of guiding consumers through plan selection and enrollment."





"Our Navigator network is ready to serve communities across the state," said Get Covered Illinois Director Morgan Winters. "These are free, local experts who can help you with the enrollment process. Visit GetCoveredIllinois.gov and click "Get Free Help" to make an appointment."





HFS and IDOI are currently working together to implement the state-based marketplace and coordinate with all state medical assistance programs. The state-based marketplace will allow for better coordination with the Illinois Medicaid program, which is administered by HFS. This improved coordination will make it easier for Illinoisans to connect with the best health insurance option for them, whether that is a marketplace plan or Medicaid coverage. IDOI will manage Get Covered Illinois using the federal platform during plan year 2025, and transition to a fully state operated marketplace by plan year 2026.





During the phased-in transition to the Illinois state-based marketplace, Get Covered Illinois will gradually take over marketplace functions and responsibilities from the federal Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services. The new state-based marketplace for Illinois will create a more consumer-focused health insurance exchange and better identify traditionally uninsured communities.





Find more information at Get Covered Illinois.