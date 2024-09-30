Communication Revolution with AI

As artificial intelligence (AI) begins to reshape our professional and personal lives, Gonzaga’s School of Leadership Studies has introduced a new course, COML 524: AI and Communication. Taught by Dr. Tracey Hayes, this course aims to equip students with the skills necessary to understand, implement and manage AI as its relevance continues to grow.

“I had been researching and learning about AI over the past year,” said Hayes. “I knew that AI was a topic students would be interested in and would need to learn and study, as AI would be entering their work, professional and personal lives in a multitude of ways.”

Originally available to students in the master's programs in communication and leadership (COML) and organizational leadership (ORGL), the course has expanded its reach. It is now the first course in the new graduate certificate, AI in the Leadership Revolution, and is also offered to doctoral students through cross-listing with the doctoral program in leadership studies (DPLS).

The course covers a wide range of topics, including the fundamentals of AI, ethical and legal concerns, the positive and negative impacts of AI on different industries, and an introduction to Generative AI. Students will also learn about the biases and errors that can occur with this technology.

“Knowing how and when to implement AI is vital so our leaders must be prepared to understand, implement and manage its use,” Hayes said. “The ability to manage and implement AI in their work is information and a skill that is needed, along with a healthy dose of caution about the promise and the ethical implications.”

Students come from various industries, and Hayes encourages them to explore AI’s impact on their respective fields. The course includes diverse articles, videos, simulations and discussions on innovative AI technologies.

Additionally, the course examines AI’s environmental impact, highlighting the consumption of natural resources such as electricity, water and physical space, which many people are unaware of.

“Prior to this course, I was familiar with AI and its applications, frequently using chatbots. However, I did not fully understand the effects of AI and the potential risks it poses to society. It offers many benefits, but it is crucial to consider its broader implications and ethical concerns,” noted student Naila Berry.

Students leave with a new perspective on a constantly evolving technology and skills they can use to work with and manage it in their fields.

“This course changed my perception of AI and its application by integrating ethics and its challenging questions into every topic we discussed. By the end, I felt informed, cautious, and comfortable using several AI applications,” explained Mary Neman, another student. “I learned to proceed with both curiosity and caution as new AI technologies emerge.”