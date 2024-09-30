August 2024 Visitor Arrivals Recovered 88.4 Percent Compared to Pre-Pandemic August 2019

Posted on Sep 30, 2024 in News

For Immediate Release: September 30, 2024

HONOLULU—August 2024 total visitor arrivals represent an 88.4 percent recovery compared to pre-pandemic August 2019 and total visitor spending was higher than August 2019 ($1.50 billion, +14.7%). According to preliminary statistics from the Department of Business, Economic Development and Tourism (DBEDT), there were 819,152 visitors to the Hawaiian Islands in August 2024, up 6.4 percent from the same month last year. Total visitor spending measured in nominal dollars was $1.72 billion, growth of 11.4 percent from August 2023.

All of the 819,512 visitors in August 2024 came by air service and they were mainly from the U.S. West and U.S. East. No out-of-state cruise ships visited Hawaii during the month. In August 2023, 766,573 visitors arrived by air (+6.9%) and 3,140 visitors came via one large out-of-state cruise ship. In August 2019, 926,417 visitors arrived by air (-11.6%) and no out-of-state cruise ships visited Hawaii.

The average length of stay by all visitors in August 2024 was 8.47 days, which was shorter compared to August 2023 (8.66 days, -2.1%) but similar to August 2019 (8.46 days, +0.1%). The statewide average daily census¹ was 223,841 visitors in August 2024, compared to 214,941 visitors (+4.1%) in August 2023 and 252,916 visitors (-11.5%) in August 2019.

In August 2024, 432,919 visitors arrived from the U.S. West, which was an increase from August 2023 (392,704 visitors, +10.2%) and August 2019 (420,750 visitors, +2.9%). U.S. West visitor spending of $793.8 million grew compared to August 2023 ($679.6 million, +16.8%) and was significantly higher than August 2019 ($579.3 million, +37.0%). Daily spending by U.S. West visitors in August 2024 ($230 per person) increased compared to August 2023 ($211 per person, +8.8%) and was considerably more than August 2019 ($167 per person, +37.4%).

In August 2024, 192,398 visitors arrived from the U.S. East, an increase compared to August 2023 (183,226 visitors, +5.0%), but down from August 2019 (199,659 visitors, -3.6%). U.S. East visitor spending of $468.7 million increased compared to August 2023 ($435.3 million, +7.7%) and August 2019 ($379.1 million, +23.6%). Daily spending by U.S. East visitors in August 2024 ($264 per person) increased from August 2023 ($249 per person, +6.0%) and was much more than August 2019 ($206 per person, +28.6%).

There were 63,964 visitors from Japan in August 2024, which was a decrease compared to August 2023 (77,090 visitors, -17.0%) and continued to be much lower than August 2019 (160,728 visitors, -60.2%). In August 2024, Japan was impacted by three severe weather events that resulted in flight cancellations and disruptions for many Japanese traveling domestically and overseas. Tropical storm Maria (August 9-12) brought record rainfall and flooding to Northern Japan. Typhoon Ampil (August 13-16) arrived during the Obon holiday week, causing the evacuation of thousands in Tokyo and nearby regions and the cancellation of train and air services. Then typhoon Shanshan (August 28-31), the most power storm to hit Japan in decades, caused mudslides and flooding, resulting in eight deaths, more than 120 people injured and more than $100 million in damage. In August 2024, visitors from Japan spent $95.6 million in Hawaii, compared to $123.4 million (-22.5%) in August 2023 and $236.9 million (-59.6%) in August 2019. Daily spending by Japanese visitors in August 2024 ($231 per person) decreased compared to August 2023 ($234 per person, -1.1%) but was higher than August 2019 ($228 per person, +1.3%).

In August 2024, 24,509 visitors arrived from Canada, an increase from August 2023 (23,382 visitors, +4.8%), but a decline compared to August 2019 (28,672 visitors, -14.5%). Visitors from Canada spent $56.6 million in August 2024, compared to $57.9 million (-2.2%) in August 2023 and $57.2 million (-1.1%) in August 2019. Daily spending by Canadian visitors in August 2024 ($237 per person) was higher than August 2023 ($225 per person, +5.4%) and was considerably more than August 2019 ($178 per person, +33.0%).

There were 105,362 visitors from all other international markets in August 2024, comprising visitors from Oceania, Other Asia, Europe, Latin America, Guam, the Philippines, the Pacific Islands and other regions. In comparison, there were 90,172 visitors (+16.8%) from all other international markets in August 2023 and 116,608 visitors (-9.6%) in August 2019.

Air capacity to the Hawaiian Islands in August 2024 (5,045 transpacific flights with 1,117,853 seats) decreased compared to August 2023 (5,194 flights, -2.9% with 1,137,496 seats, -1.7%) and August 2019 (5,469 flights, -7.8% with 1,212,926 seats, -7.8%).

Year-to-Date 2024

A total of 6,526,015 visitors arrived in the first eight months of 2024, which was a decrease of 2.2 percent from 6,671,951 visitors in the first eight months of 2023. Total arrivals declined 8.0 percent when compared to 7,092,809 visitors in the first eight months of 2019.

In the first eight months of 2024, total visitor spending was $14.06 billion, down from $14.39 billion (-2.3%) in the first eight months of 2023, but higher than $12.06 billion (+16.6%) in the first eight months of 2019.

Other Highlights

U.S. West: In August 2024, 362,802 visitors arrived from the Pacific region and 70,028 visitors came from the Mountain region. Eight out of 10 U.S. West visitors in August 2024 had been to Hawaii before (80.0%) while 20.0 percent were first-time visitors. In terms of accommodations, 55.8 percent of U.S. West visitors in August 2024 stayed in hotels, 13.8 percent stayed in condominiums, 11.3 percent stayed in rental homes, 11.2 percent stayed with friends and relatives and 9.7 percent stayed in timeshares.

In the first eight months of 2024, there were 3,360,563 visitors from the U.S. West, compared to 3,503,091 visitors (-4.1%) in the first eight months of 2023 and 3,141,739 visitors (+7.0%) in the first eight months of 2019.

U.S. West visitors spent $6.60 billion in the first eight months of 2024, compared to $6.70 billion (-1.6%) in the first eight months of 2023 and $4.69 billion (+40.8%) in the first eight months of 2019. The average daily visitor spending in the first eight months of 2024 was $234 per person, higher than the first eight months of 2023 ($225 per person, +3.8%) and up considerably from the first eight months of 2019 ($173 per person, +35.1%).

U.S. East: In August 2024, the three largest U.S. East regions in terms of visitor arrivals were the South Atlantic (46,650 visitors), West South Central (37,985 visitors) and Mid Atlantic (37,517 visitors). More than half of U.S. East visitors in August 2024 had been to Hawaii before (57.3%) while 42.7 percent were first-time visitors. In terms of lodging, 60.7 percent of U.S. East visitors in August 2024 stayed in hotels, 12.0 percent stayed with friends and relatives, 11.7 percent stayed in rental homes, 11.0 percent stayed in condominiums and 7.9 percent stayed in timeshares.

In the first eight months of 2024, 1,642,651 visitors arrived from the U.S. East, compared to 1,746,187 visitors (-5.9%) in the first eight months of 2023 and 1,629,517 visitors (+0.8%) in the first eight months of 2019.

U.S. East visitors spent $4.26 billion in the first eight months of 2024, compared to $4.48 billion (-4.8%) in the first eight months of 2023 and $3.30 billion (+29.2%) in the first eight months of 2019. Daily visitor spending in the first eight months of 2024 of $267 per person, increased from the first eight months of 2023 ($262 per person, +1.9%) and was much higher than the first eight months of 2019 ($209 per person, +27.8%).

Japan: Of the 63,964 visitors in August 2024, 62,930 visitors arrived on international flights and 1,034 came on domestic flights. Eight out of 10 Japanese visitors in August 2024 were repeat visitors (79.2%) while 20.8 percent were first-time visitors to the islands. In terms of lodging, 75.0 percent of Japanese visitors in August 2024 stayed in hotels, 15.9 percent stayed in condominiums, 12.7 percent stayed in timeshares and 1.4 percent stayed with friends and relatives.

In the first eight months of 2024, there were 457,081 visitors from Japan, compared to 332,222 visitors (+37.6%) in the first eight months of 2023 and 1,029,549 visitors (-55.6%) in the first eight months of 2019.

Visitors from Japan spent $678.3 million in the first eight months of 2024, compared to $530.7 million (+27.8%) in the first eight months of 2023 and $1.46 billion (-53.4%) in the first eight months of 2019. Daily visitor spending in the first eight months of 2024 ($238 per person) grew slightly compared to the first eight months of 2023 ($237 per person, +0.3%) and was equivalent to the first eight months of 2019 ($238 per person, 0.0%).

Canada: Of the 24,509 visitors in August 2024, 13,078 visitors arrived via direct air service from Canada and 11,431 visitors came on domestic flights. More than half of the Canadian visitors in August 2024 had been to Hawaii before, (56.7%), while 43.3 percent were first-time visitors. In terms of lodging, 65.4 percent of Canadian visitors in August 2024 stayed in hotels,17.3 percent stayed in condominiums, 10.2 percent stayed in rental homes, 6.6 percent stayed in timeshares and 5.4 percent stayed with friends and relatives.

In the first eight months of 2024, there were 285,842 visitors from Canada, compared to 321,569 visitors (-11.1%) in the first eight months of 2023 and 371,146 visitors (-23.0%) in the first eight months of 2019.

Visitors from Canada spent $702.2 million in the first eight months of 2024, compared to $817.4 million (-14.1%) in the first eight months of 2023 and $750.1 million (-6.4%) in the first eight months of 2019. Daily visitor spending in the first eight months of 2024 ($221 per person) was higher compared to the first eight months of 2023 ($217 per person, +2.0%) and the first eight months of 2019 ($166 per person, +33.0%).

Island Highlights

Oahu: There were 512,661 visitors to Oahu in August 2024, compared to 507,521 visitors (+1.0%) in August 2023 and 575,070 visitors (-10.9%) in August 2019. Visitor spending was $916.0 million in August 2024, compared to $813.5 million (+12.6%) in August 2023 and $732.0 million (+25.1%) in August 2019. The average daily census on Oahu was 115,233 visitors in August 2024, compared to 117,047 visitors (-1.5%) in August 2023 and 126,206 visitors (-8.7%) in August 2019.

In the first eight months of 2024, there were 3,933,882 visitors to Oahu, compared to 3,772,745 visitors (+4.3%) in the first eight months of 2023 and 4,199,292 visitors (-6.3%) in the first eight months of 2019. For the first eight months of 2024, total visitor spending was $6.28 billion, which was higher than $6.04 billion (+3.9%) in the first eight months of 2023 and $5.51 billion (+14.0%) in the first eight months of 2019.

Maui: One year after the August 8, 2023, wildfires, there were 204,596 visitors to Maui in August 2024, a significant growth from August 2023 (113,771 visitors, +79.8%), but down from August 2019 (273,638 visitors, -25.2%). Visitor spending increased to $366.0 million in August 2024, compared to $242.3 million (+51.1%) in August 2023 and $404.7 million (-9.6%) in August 2019. The average daily census on Maui was 47,766 visitors in August 2024, compared to 28,927 visitors (+65.1%) in August 2023 and 64,553 visitors (-26.0%) in August 2019.

In the first eight months of 2024, there were 1,574,325 visitors to Maui compared to 1,907,527 visitors (-17.5%) in the first eight months of 2023 and 2,104,005 visitors (-25.2%) in the first eight months of 2019. For the first eight months of 2024, total visitor spending was $3.52 billion, compared to $4.41 billion (-20.3%) in the first eight months of 2023 and $3.52 billion (0.0%) in the first eight months of 2019.

Kauai: There were 118,608 visitors to Kauai in August 2024, compared to 129,853 visitors (-8.7%) in August 2023 and 120,030 visitors (-1.2%) in August 2019. Visitor spending was $209.8 million in August 2024, compared to $234.7 million (-10.6%) in August 2023 and $159.0 million (+32.0%) in August 2019. The average daily census on Kauai was 26,993 visitors in August 2024, compared to 30,473 visitors (-11.4%) in August 2023 and 26,865 visitors (+0.5%) in August 2019.

In the first eight months of 2024, there were 936,477 visitors to Kauai, compared to 964,000 visitors (-2.9%) in the first eight months of 2023 and 945,726 visitors (-1.0%) in the first eight months of 2019. For the first eight months of 2024, total visitor spending was $1.97 billion, compared to $1.82 billion (+7.9%) in the first eight months of 2023 and $1.32 billion (+48.4%) in the first eight months of 2019.

Hawaii Island: There were 145,101 visitors to Hawaii Island in August 2024, compared to 154,739 visitors (-6.2%) in August 2023 and 157,544 visitors (-7.9%) in August 2019. Visitor spending was $222.1 million in August 2024, compared to $247.4 million (-10.2%) in August 2023 and $193.1 million (+15.0%) in August 2019. The average daily census on Hawaii Island was 33,111 visitors in August 2024, compared to 37,123 visitors (-10.8%) in August 2023 and 33,989 visitors (-2.6%) in August 2019.

In the first eight months of 2024, there were 1,182,579 visitors to Hawaii Island compared to 1,212,746 visitors (-2.5%) in the first eight months of 2023 and 1,211,805 visitors (-2.4%) in the first eight months of 2019. For the first eight months of 2024, total visitor spending was $2.15 billion, compared to $1.96 billion (+9.5%) in the first eight months of 2023 and $1.57 billion (+36.9%) in the first eight months of 2019.

Flights and Air Seats to Hawaii

Domestic Flights

There were 4,292 nonstop domestic flights with 908,765 seats from the U.S. mainland in August 2024. Domestic air capacity declined compared to August 2023 (4,451 flights, -3.6% with 938,552 seats, -3.2%). There were slightly fewer domestic flights (4,312, -0.5%) but more domestic seats (896,563, +1.4%) compared to August 2019.

U.S. West: In August 2024, 3,933 scheduled flights with 815,438 seats serviced Hawaii from U.S. West.

Air capacity decreased compared to August 2023 (4,071 flights, -3.4% with 838,564 seats, -2.8%). Added scheduled seats from Denver, Phoenix, Salt Lake City, San Diego and Seattle were offset by fewer scheduled seats from Anchorage, Las Vegas, Long Beach, Los Angeles, Oakland, Sacramento, San Francisco and San Jose.

There was increased air capacity compared to August 2019 (3,895 flights, +1.0% with 779,414 seats, +4.6%). Fewer scheduled seats from Los Angeles, Oakland, San Francisco and San Jose were offset by growth in seats from Denver, Las Vegas, Long Beach, Phoenix, Portland, Sacramento, Salt Lake City, San Diego and Seattle. There was also service from Ontario, California in August 2024 not operating in August 2019.

U.S. East: In August 2024, 346 scheduled flights with 91,615 seats operated to Hawaii from U.S. East.

There were more flights (338 flights, +2.4%) and a similar number of seats (91,522 seats, +0.1%) compared to August 2023. Reduced scheduled seats from Austin, Boston, Chicago and Dallas were offset by growth in seats from Detroit, New York JFK and Washington D.C.

Air capacity decreased compared to August 2019 (398 flights, -13.1% with 112,001 seats, -18.2%). There was growth in scheduled seats from Atlanta, Detroit, Minneapolis, New York JFK, as well as service from Austin in August 2024 which did not operate in August 2019. Offsetting these increases were reductions in seats from Boston, Chicago, Dallas and Washington D.C., as well as discontinued service from Newark.

International Flights

In August 2024, there were 753 nonstop flights with 209,088 seats to Hawaii from international countries including Japan, Canada, Korea, Oceania, Guam, Manila and Pacific Islands. International air capacity increased from August 2023 (743 flights, +1.3% with 198,944 seats, +5.1%) but continued to be significantly less than August 2019 (1,157 flights, -34.9% with 316,363 seats, -33.9%).

Japan: Excluding the nine canceled flights due to severe weather, there were 416 scheduled flights with 120,213 seats from Japan in August 2024.

Air capacity increased compared to August 2023 (379 flights, +9.8% with 106,065 seats, +13.3%). There were more scheduled seats from Fukuoka, Haneda, Nagoya, Narita and Osaka to Honolulu compared to a year ago. Additionally, 11 flights with 2,189 seats from Narita serviced Kona in August 2024 compared to 13 flights (-15.4%) with 2,587 seats (-15.4%) in August 2023.

Direct air service remained below August 2019 levels (666 flights, -37.5% with 179,764 seats, -33.1%). There were added scheduled seats from Fukuoka and Haneda to Honolulu which were offset by reduced seats from Nagoya, Osaka and Narita, and no service from Sapporo to Honolulu compared to August 2019. There were 11 flights with 2,189 seats from Narita to Kona in August 2024, compared to 44 flights (-75.0%) with 9,783 seats (-77.6%) from Haneda and Narita to Kona in August 2019.

Canada: There were 88 scheduled flights with 15,157 seats from Canada in August 2024.

Air capacity was reduced compared to August 2023 (113 flights, -22.1% with 19,362 seats, -21.7%). Service from Calgary in August 2024, which did not operate in August 2023, was offset by fewer scheduled seats from Vancouver.

Air capacity also decreased from August 2019 (93 flights, -5.4% with 17,391 seats, -12.8%). Scheduled air seats from Calgary in August 2024, which did not operate in August 2019, were offset by reduced service from Vancouver.

Oceania:

Australia: In August 2024, there were 72 scheduled flights with 20,631 seats from Melbourne and Sydney. There were more scheduled flights (64 flights, +12.5%) and seats (19,388 seats, +6.4%) from Melbourne and Sydney compared to August 2023. Air capacity remained below the August 2019 level (95 flights, -24.2% with 29,876 seats, -30.9%) with service from Brisbane, Melbourne and Sydney.

In August 2024, there were 72 scheduled flights with 20,631 seats from Melbourne and Sydney. There were more scheduled flights (64 flights, +12.5%) and seats (19,388 seats, +6.4%) from Melbourne and Sydney compared to August 2023. Air capacity remained below the August 2019 level (95 flights, -24.2% with 29,876 seats, -30.9%) with service from Brisbane, Melbourne and Sydney. New Zealand: In August 2024, there were 13 scheduled flights with 3,764 seats from Auckland, operated by Air New Zealand. Hawaiian Airlines suspended direct service from Auckland to Honolulu from May through November 2024. Air capacity was significantly reduced compared to August 2023 (28 flights, -53.6% with 7,931 seats, -52.5%) and from August 2019 (38 flights, -65.8% with 10,684 seats, -64.8%).

Other Asia:

China: There have been no direct flights from China to Hawaii since service ended in early February 2020. In comparison, there were 38 scheduled flights with 10,491 seats with service from Beijing and Shanghai in August 2019.

There have been no direct flights from China to Hawaii since service ended in early February 2020. In comparison, there were 38 scheduled flights with 10,491 seats with service from Beijing and Shanghai in August 2019. Korea: There were 75 scheduled flights with 23,628 seats from Seoul in August 2024, compared to 73 flights (+2.7%) with 21,179 seats (+11.6%) in August 2023 and 100 flights (-25.0%) with 32,579 seats (-27.5%) in August 2019.

There were 75 scheduled flights with 23,628 seats from Seoul in August 2024, compared to 73 flights (+2.7%) with 21,179 seats (+11.6%) in August 2023 and 100 flights (-25.0%) with 32,579 seats (-27.5%) in August 2019. Taiwan: Direct air service from Taipei has been suspended since April 2020. There were 13 scheduled flights with 3,978 seats in August 2019.

Other Markets:

Guam: There were 31 scheduled flights with 10,850 seats from Guam in August 2024 and in August 2023. There were 31 flights (0.0%) with 11,284 seats (-3.8%) in August 2019.

There were 31 scheduled flights with 10,850 seats from Guam in August 2024 and in August 2023. There were 31 flights (0.0%) with 11,284 seats (-3.8%) in August 2019. Philippines: There were 21 scheduled flights with 6,539 seats from Manila in August 2024, compared to 22 flights (-4.5%) with 6,798 seats (-3.8%) in August 2023 and 21 flights (0.0%) with 6,489 seats (+0.8%) in August 2019.

There were 21 scheduled flights with 6,539 seats from Manila in August 2024, compared to 22 flights (-4.5%) with 6,798 seats (-3.8%) in August 2023 and 21 flights (0.0%) with 6,489 seats (+0.8%) in August 2019. Samoa: There were five scheduled flights with 850 seats from Apia in August 2024, compared to four flights (+25.0%) with 680 seats (+25.0%) in August 2023 and five flights (0.0%) with 736 seats (+15.5%) in August 2019.

There were five scheduled flights with 850 seats from Apia in August 2024, compared to four flights (+25.0%) with 680 seats (+25.0%) in August 2023 and five flights (0.0%) with 736 seats (+15.5%) in August 2019. Rarotonga: There were four scheduled flights with 756 seats in August 2024 and in August 2023. There was no direct air service from the Cook Islands in August 2019.

There were four scheduled flights with 756 seats in August 2024 and in August 2023. There was no direct air service from the Cook Islands in August 2019. Kiribati: There were four scheduled flights with 680 seats in August 2024. There was no direct air service from Christmas Island in August 2023 and four flights (0.0%) with 488 seats (+39.3%) in August 2019.

There were four scheduled flights with 680 seats in August 2024. There was no direct air service from Christmas Island in August 2023 and four flights (0.0%) with 488 seats (+39.3%) in August 2019. Marshall Islands: There was one scheduled flight with 166 seats from Majuro in August 2024 and August 2023, compared to 17 flights (-94.1%) with 2,822 seats (-94.1%) in August 2019.

There was one scheduled flight with 166 seats from Majuro in August 2024 and August 2023, compared to 17 flights (-94.1%) with 2,822 seats (-94.1%) in August 2019. Fiji: There were four scheduled flights with 680 seats from Nadi in August 2024, compared to eight flights (-50.0%) with 1,360 seats (-50.0%) in August 2023 and four flights (0.0%) with 530 seats (+28.3%) in August 2019.

There were four scheduled flights with 680 seats from Nadi in August 2024, compared to eight flights (-50.0%) with 1,360 seats (-50.0%) in August 2023 and four flights (0.0%) with 530 seats (+28.3%) in August 2019. American Samoa: There were 13 scheduled flights with 3,614 seats from Pago Pago in August 2024, compared to 10 flights (+30.0%) with 2,780 seats (+30.0%) in August 2023 and 13 flights (0.0%) with 3,614 seats (0.0%) in August 2019.

There were 13 scheduled flights with 3,614 seats from Pago Pago in August 2024, compared to 10 flights (+30.0%) with 2,780 seats (+30.0%) in August 2023 and 13 flights (0.0%) with 3,614 seats (0.0%) in August 2019. French Polynesia: There were four scheduled flights with 1,112 seats from Papeete in August 2024 and in August 2023, compared to five flights (-20.0%) with 1,390 seats (-20.0%) in August 2019.

In the first eight months of 2024, there were 40,470 transpacific flights with 8,994,009 seats compared to 40,913 flights (-1.1%) with 8,966,051 seats (+0.3%) in the first eight months of 2023 and 41,879 flights (-3.4%) with 9,217,268 seats (-2.4%) in the first eight months of 2019.

Cruise Ship Visitors

The months of June through August are typically a slower period for out-of-state cruise ships entering Hawaii. No out-of-state ships came in August 2024. There were 12,229 visitors who came by air service to board the Hawaii-homeported ship Pride of America.

In August 2023, 3,140 visitors came to Hawaii via one large out-of-state cruise ship. Another 9,988 visitors came by air to board the Pride of America.

There were no out-of-state cruise ships in August 2019 while 11,766 visitors came by air to board the Pride of America.

In the first eight months of 2024, 87,420 visitors came to Hawaii via 49 trips aboard out-of-state cruise ships. There were 1,858 visitors who flew into Honolulu to board a turnaround trip on an out-of-state cruise ship. A turnaround trip occurs when visitors that arrived by cruise ship depart by air after touring the islands. After the initial group of cruise visitors leaves, a new group of visitors flies in to board that ship, tour the islands, then most of them will remain with the ship to visit the next out-of-state port. Another 84,437 visitors came by air to board the Pride of America.

For the first eight months of 2023, 89,091 visitors entered Hawaii via 40 trips aboard out-of-state cruise ships. There were 1,852 visitors who flew into Honolulu to board a turnaround tour on an out-of-state cruise ship and another 83,856 visitors came by air to board the Pride of America.

In the first eight months of 2019, 77,036 visitors came by way of 37 trips from out-of-state cruise ships and 86,188 visitors flew to Hawaii and boarded the Pride of America.

Statement by DBEDT Director James Kunane Tokioka

Though visitor expenditures and arrivals increased in August 2024 as compared with August 2023, a low month for tourism due to the Maui wildfires, tourism industry performance this August was lower than expected. This August registered as the lowest performing month during the summer season.

August 2024 was a challenging month for the Japanese market, having to deal with three major storm systems which caused many to change their travel plans. In early September 2024, Governor Josh Green and Hawaii state government officials, including myself, went on a cross-cultural exchange trip to Japan. We met with leaders from Fukuoka, Ehime and Hiroshima prefectures and signed a sister-state memorandum of understanding to further strengthen ties between Japan and Hawaii. In addition, meetings were held with the Japan Travel Bureau (JTB), Japan Airlines, and JCB Co., Ltd. to focus on increasing incentive travel to Hawaii.

Earlier this month, DBEDT and the County of Maui convened the third and last state-facilitated meeting of the Maui Economic Recovery Commission, which culminated with community-identified projects that are aligned with long-term recovery initiatives.

A year after the wildfires, there has been great progress but there is still much left to be done in rebuilding Lahaina and the surrounding areas. We have quite a way to go to reach pre-pandemic levels for Maui, but we will continue to coordinate efforts with the public and private sectors and community partners.

Statement by Hawaii Tourism Authority Interim President and CEO Daniel Nahoopii

The August 2024 visitor data demonstrates the resiliency of Hawaii’s people and communities. We are acutely focused on stabilizing our international markets and supporting Maui in its recovery as we encourage travelers to return and support local businesses statewide.

Building on our state’s longstanding commitment and relationship with Japan, Hawaii Tourism Authority (HTA) and our Meet Hawaii team recently entered into a significant three-year partnership agreement with JTB in Japan to stimulate meetings, conventions and incentives business for the Hawaiian Islands to help the market recover. We also renewed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with HIS to boost responsible and regenerative tourism. In addition, our Hawaii delegation including key legislators fostered relationships at Japan Travel and Tourism Association’s (JATA) Tourism EXPO and met with key Japan officials, industry stakeholders, and transportation and airline partners to drive travel demand.

Earlier this month, we conducted a successful marketing activation in Los Angeles, emphasizing that Maui and the rest of Hawaii are open and welcoming visitors. In partnership with Governor Josh Green, Maui County Mayor Richard Bissen, government officials, and various Hawaii partners, the initiative included a three-day experiential Aloha Market by Mana Up with Hawaii makers, artisans and cultural advisors, media interviews, live local broadcasts, trade appointments, and a special mahalo engagement by Governor Green and First Lady Jaime Kanani Green with the LA Rams organization.

As our work continues across the continental U.S., Japan, Canada, Korea, China, Oceania and Europe, our global message to travelers remains clear: Now is the best time to rediscover the people, places and cultures that make Maui and the rest of the Hawaiian Islands unlike anywhere else in the world.

Statement by Hawaii Visitors and Convention Bureau President & CEO Aaron Sala

August 2024’s visitor statistics highlight the continued challenges in our post-wildfire recovery, especially as compared to August 2022. However, this data also underscores the powerful impact of our strategic initiatives in revitalizing Hawaii’s tourism industry. The success of our recent Los Angeles Market Activation demonstrates the critical role of targeted efforts in addressing market shifts and driving recovery.

Thanks to an additional $1.5 million investment from the HTA, Hawaii Visitors and Convention Bureau (HVCB) executed a dynamic, multi-channel campaign that integrated paid, earned, and social media-culminating in the highly successful Aloha Market LA activation. This event, in collaboration with Mana Up, showcased more than 50 Hawaii small businesses to our vital Southern California audience, reinforcing Hawaii’s unique offerings in a competitive global market. Our public-private marketing partnership, engaging nearly 100 private industry partners, amplified this effort and significantly extended the impact of the state’s investment by several million dollars.

Aloha Market LA embodies HVCB’s commitment to ensuring that the benefits of tourism reach Hawaii’s communities. By empowering Hawaii’s entrepreneurs, especially those from Maui, we are showcasing the rich stories and craftmanship that make our islands so special while driving economic growth. The resilience of Maui’s people shines through in their products and their message-now is the ideal time to visit Maui and the Hawaiian Islands. This invitation from our community highlights the warmth, strength, and aloha that make Hawaii an unforgettable destination.

1/ Average daily census measures the number of visitors present on any given day.

MEDIA CONTACTS:

Laci Goshi

Department of Business, Economic Development & Tourism

(808) 518-5480

Jennifer Chun

Director of Tourism Research

Department of Business, Economic Development & Tourism

(808) 973-9446

AUGUST 2024 ARRIVALS AT A GLANCE TOTAL EXPENDITURES ($mil.) 2024P 2023 % change 2024P YTD 2023P YTD % change TOTAL EXPENDITURES ($ MILLION) 1,723.1 1,547.4 11.4 14,055.9 14,385.7 -2.3 Total by air 1,723.1 1,546.0 11.5 14,010.7 14,344.0 -2.3 U.S. Total 1,262.6 1,114.9 13.2 10,861.6 11,182.6 -2.9 U.S. West 793.8 679.6 16.8 6,598.6 6,704.1 -1.6 U.S. East 468.7 435.3 7.7 4,263.0 4,478.5 -4.8 Japan 95.6 123.4 -22.5 678.3 530.7 27.8 Canada 56.6 57.9 -2.2 702.2 817.4 -14.1 All Others 308.3 249.8 23.4 1,768.6 1,813.3 -2.5 Visitor arrivals by cruise ships 0.0 1.5 -100.0 45.2 41.7 8.4 TOTAL VISITOR DAYS 6,939,068 6,663,184 4.1 57,291,798 60,040,776 -4.6 Total by air 6,939,068 6,648,025 4.4 56,868,798 59,605,381 -4.6 U.S. Total 5,223,041 4,958,756 5.3 44,170,850 46,822,940 -5.7 U.S. West 3,450,698 3,213,882 7.4 28,228,265 29,755,398 -5.1 U.S. East 1,772,343 1,744,874 1.6 15,942,585 17,067,542 -6.6 Japan 413,380 527,576 -21.6 2,852,350 2,237,219 27.5 Canada 238,941 257,545 -7.2 3,174,511 3,769,217 -15.8 All Others 1,063,706 904,148 17.6 6,671,088 6,776,005 -1.5 Visitor arrivals by cruise ships 0 15,158 -100.0 423,000 435,395 -2.8 VISITOR ARRIVALS 819,152 769,713 6.4 6,526,015 6,671,951 -2.2 Total by air 819,152 766,573 6.9 6,438,595 6,582,860 -2.2 U.S. Total 625,317 575,930 8.6 5,003,214 5,249,278 -4.7 U.S. West 432,919 392,704 10.2 3,360,563 3,503,091 -4.1 U.S. East 192,398 183,226 5.0 1,642,651 1,746,187 -5.9 Japan 63,964 77,090 -17.0 457,081 332,222 37.6 Canada 24,509 23,382 4.8 285,842 321,569 -11.1 All Others 105,362 90,172 16.8 692,458 679,790 1.9 Visitor arrivals by cruise ships 0 3,140 -100.0 87,420 89,091 -1.9 AVERAGE DAILY CENSUS 223,841 214,941 4.1 234,802 247,081 -5.0 Total by air 223,841 214,452 4.4 233,069 245,290 -5.0 U.S. Total 168,485 159,960 5.3 181,028 192,687 -6.1 U.S. West 111,313 103,674 7.4 115,690 122,450 -5.5 U.S. East 57,172 56,286 1.6 65,338 70,237 -7.0 Japan 13,335 17,019 -21.6 11,690 9,207 27.0 Canada 7,708 8,308 -7.2 13,010 15,511 -16.1 All Others 34,313 29,166 17.6 27,341 27,885 -2.0 Visitor arrivals by cruise ships 0 489 -100.0 1,734 1,792 -3.2 AVERAGE LENGTH OF STAY 8.47 8.66 -2.1 8.78 9.00 -2.4 Total by air 8.47 8.67 -2.3 8.83 9.05 -2.5 U.S. Total 8.35 8.61 -3.0 8.83 8.92 -1.0 U.S. West 7.97 8.18 -2.6 8.40 8.49 -1.1 U.S. East 9.21 9.52 -3.3 9.71 9.77 -0.7 Japan 6.46 6.84 -5.6 6.24 6.73 -7.3 Canada 9.75 11.01 -11.5 11.11 11.72 -5.3 All Others 10.10 10.03 0.7 9.63 9.97 -3.3 Visitor arrivals by cruise ships 0.00 4.83 NA 4.84 4.89 -1.0 PER PERSON PER DAY SPENDING ($) 248.3 232.2 6.9 245.3 239.6 2.4 Total by air 248.3 232.5 6.8 246.4 240.7 2.4 U.S. Total 241.7 224.8 7.5 245.9 238.8 3.0 U.S. West 230.1 211.5 8.8 233.8 225.3 3.8 U.S. East 264.5 249.5 6.0 267.4 262.4 1.9 Japan 231.3 234.0 -1.1 237.8 237.2 0.3 Canada 236.9 224.7 5.4 221.2 216.9 2.0 All Others 289.8 276.2 4.9 265.1 267.6 -0.9 Visitor arrivals by cruise ships 0.0 97.1 -100.0 106.8 95.7 11.6 PER PERSON PER TRIP SPENDING ($) 2,103.5 2,010.4 4.6 2,153.8 2,156.1 -0.1 Total by air 2,103.5 2,016.7 4.3 2,176.1 2,179.0 -0.1 U.S. Total 2,019.1 1,935.8 4.3 2,170.9 2,130.3 1.9 U.S. West 1,833.7 1,730.6 6.0 1,963.5 1,913.8 2.6 U.S. East 2,436.3 2,375.7 2.6 2,595.2 2,564.7 1.2 Japan 1,494.9 1,601.1 -6.6 1,484.0 1,597.4 -7.1 Canada 2,309.8 2,475.3 -6.7 2,456.7 2,541.9 -3.4 All Others 2,926.1 2,769.8 5.6 2,554.1 2,667.5 -4.3 Visitor arrivals by cruise ships 0.0 468.8 NA 516.7 467.6 10.5

P=Preliminary data.

Source: Department of Business, Economic Development & Tourism

AUGUST 2024 ARRIVALS AT A GLANCE (2023 vs. 2019) TOTAL EXPENDITURES ($mil.) 2024P 2019 % change 2024P YTD 2019 YTD % change TOTAL EXPENDITURES ($ MILLION) 1,723.1 1,502.9 14.7 14,055.9 12,055.8 16.6 Total by air 1,723.1 1,502.9 14.7 14,010.7 12,026.9 16.5 U.S. Total 1,262.6 958.4 31.7 10,861.6 7,984.9 36.0 U.S. West 793.8 579.3 37.0 6,598.6 4,685.8 40.8 U.S. East 468.7 379.1 23.6 4,263.0 3,299.0 29.2 Japan 95.6 236.9 -59.6 678.3 1,455.9 -53.4 Canada 56.6 57.2 -1.1 702.2 750.1 -6.4 All Others 308.3 250.3 23.2 1,768.6 1,836.0 -3.7 Visitor arrivals by cruise ships 0.0 0.0 NA 45.2 29.0 56.0 TOTAL VISITOR DAYS 6,939,068 7,840,392 -11.5 57,291,798 61,961,974 -7.5 Total by air 6,939,068 7,840,392 -11.5 56,868,798 61,611,155 -7.7 U.S. Total 5,223,041 5,302,796 -1.5 44,170,850 42,851,073 3.1 U.S. West 3,450,698 3,460,125 -0.3 28,228,265 27,089,212 4.2 U.S. East 1,772,343 1,842,671 -3.8 15,942,585 15,761,860 1.1 Japan 413,380 1,037,198 -60.1 2,852,350 6,121,180 -53.4 Canada 238,941 321,101 -25.6 3,174,511 4,510,009 -29.6 All Others 1,063,706 1,179,296 -9.8 6,671,088 8,128,894 -17.9 Visitor arrivals by cruise ships 0 0 NA 423,000 350,820 20.6 VISITOR ARRIVALS 819,152 926,417 -11.6 6,526,015 7,092,809 -8.0 Total by air 819,152 926,417 -11.6 6,438,595 7,015,773 -8.2 U.S. Total 625,317 620,409 0.8 5,003,214 4,771,257 4.9 U.S. West 432,919 420,750 2.9 3,360,563 3,141,739 7.0 U.S. East 192,398 199,659 -3.6 1,642,651 1,629,517 0.8 Japan 63,964 160,728 -60.2 457,081 1,029,549 -55.6 Canada 24,509 28,672 -14.5 285,842 371,146 -23.0 All Others 105,362 116,608 -9.6 692,458 843,822 -17.9 Visitor arrivals by cruise ships 0 0 NA 87,420 77,036 13.5 AVERAGE DAILY CENSUS 223,841 252,916 -11.5 234,802 254,988 -7.9 Total by air 223,841 252,916 -11.5 233,069 253,544 -8.1 U.S. Total 168,485 171,058 -1.5 181,028 176,342 2.7 U.S. West 111,313 111,617 -0.3 115,690 111,478 3.8 U.S. East 57,172 59,441 -3.8 65,338 64,864 0.7 Japan 13,335 33,458 -60.1 11,690 25,190 -53.6 Canada 7,708 10,358 -25.6 13,010 18,560 -29.9 All Others 34,313 38,042 -9.8 27,341 33,452 -18.3 Visitor arrivals by cruise ships 0 0 NA 1,734 1,444 20.1 AVERAGE LENGTH OF STAY 8.47 8.46 0.1 8.78 8.74 0.5 Total by air 8.47 8.46 0.1 8.83 8.78 0.6 U.S. Total 8.35 8.55 -2.3 8.83 8.98 -1.7 U.S. West 7.97 8.22 -3.1 8.40 8.62 -2.6 U.S. East 9.21 9.23 -0.2 9.71 9.67 0.3 Japan 6.46 6.45 0.1 6.24 5.95 5.0 Canada 9.75 11.20 -12.9 11.11 12.15 -8.6 All Others 10.10 10.11 -0.2 9.63 9.63 0.0 Visitor arrivals by cruise ships 0.00 0.00 NA 4.84 4.55 6.3 PER PERSON PER DAY SPENDING ($) 248.3 191.7 29.5 245.3 194.6 26.1 Total by air 248.3 191.7 29.5 246.4 195.2 26.2 U.S. Total 241.7 180.7 33.7 245.9 186.3 32.0 U.S. West 230.1 167.4 37.4 233.8 173.0 35.1 U.S. East 264.5 205.7 28.6 267.4 209.3 27.8 Japan 231.3 228.4 1.3 237.8 237.8 0.0 Canada 236.9 178.2 33.0 221.2 166.3 33.0 All Others 289.8 212.2 36.6 265.1 225.9 17.4 Visitor arrivals by cruise ships 0.0 0.0 NA 106.8 82.6 29.3 PER PERSON PER TRIP SPENDING ($) 2,103.5 1,622.2 29.7 2,153.8 1,699.7 26.7 Total by air 2,103.5 1,622.2 29.7 2,176.1 1,714.3 26.9 U.S. Total 2,019.1 1,544.8 30.7 2,170.9 1,673.5 29.7 U.S. West 1,833.7 1,376.9 33.2 1,963.5 1,491.5 31.7 U.S. East 2,436.3 1,898.7 28.3 2,595.2 2,024.5 28.2 Japan 1,494.9 1,474.1 1.4 1,484.0 1,414.1 4.9 Canada 2,309.8 1,995.5 15.7 2,456.7 2,021.1 21.6 All Others 2,926.1 2,146.4 36.3 2,554.1 2,175.8 17.4 Visitor arrivals by cruise ships 0.0 0.0 NA 516.7 376.0 37.4

P=Preliminary data.

Source: Department of Business, Economic Development & Tourism

AUGUST 2024 ISLAND HIGHLIGHTS TOTAL EXPENDITURES in $mil.) 2024P 2023 % change 2024P YTD 2023P YTD % change TOTAL EXPENDITURES ($ MILLION) 1,723.1 1,547.4 11.4 14,055.9 14,385.7 -2.3 Total by air 1,723.1 1,546.0 11.5 14,010.7 14,344.0 -2.3 Oahu 916.0 813.5 12.6 6,279.6 6,041.8 3.9 Maui 366.0 242.3 51.1 3,517.2 4,411.8 -20.3 Molokai 1.2 2.0 -41.4 21.4 22.6 -5.3 Lanai 8.0 6.0 32.1 78.4 84.7 -7.4 Kauai 209.8 234.7 -10.6 1,965.1 1,821.3 7.9 Hawaii Island 222.1 247.4 -10.2 2,149.1 1,961.8 9.5 Visitor arrivals by cruise ships 0.0 1.5 -100.0 45.2 41.7 8.4 TOTAL VISITOR DAYS 6,939,068 6,663,184 4.1 57,291,798 60,040,776 -4.6 Total by air 6,939,068 6,648,025 4.4 56,868,798 59,605,381 -4.6 Oahu 3,572,238 3,628,444 -1.5 28,030,810 27,421,266 2.2 Maui 1,480,746 896,743 65.1 12,469,502 15,249,063 -18.2 Molokai 7,467 13,471 -44.6 125,351 125,816 -0.4 Lanai 15,400 13,881 10.9 121,152 136,483 -11.2 Kauai 836,778 944,676 -11.4 6,992,708 7,205,545 -3.0 Hawaii Island 1,026,439 1,150,810 -10.8 9,129,275 9,467,208 -3.6 Visitor arrivals by cruise ships 0 15,158 -100.0 423,000 435,395 -2.8 VISITOR ARRIVALS 819,152 769,713 6.4 6,526,015 6,671,951 -2.2 Total by air 819,152 766,573 6.9 6,438,595 6,582,860 -2.2 Oahu 512,661 507,521 1.0 3,933,882 3,772,745 4.3 Maui 204,596 113,771 79.8 1,574,325 1,907,527 -17.5 Molokai 1,975 2,101 -6.0 22,300 22,889 -2.6 Lanai 4,420 4,476 -1.2 32,238 39,211 -17.8 Kauai 118,608 129,853 -8.7 936,477 964,000 -2.9 Hawaii Island 145,101 154,739 -6.2 1,182,579 1,212,746 -2.5 Visitor arrivals by cruise ships 0 3,140 -100.0 87,420 89,091 -1.9 AVERAGE DAILY CENSUS 223,841 214,941 4.1 234,802 247,081 -5.0 Total by air 223,841 214,452 4.4 233,069 245,290 -5.0 Oahu 115,233 117,047 -1.5 114,880 112,382 2.2 Maui 47,766 28,927 65.1 51,105 62,496 -18.2 Molokai 241 435 -44.6 514 516 -0.4 Lanai 497 448 10.9 497 559 -11.2 Kauai 26,993 30,473 -11.4 28,659 29,531 -3.0 Hawaii Island 33,111 37,123 -10.8 37,415 38,800 -3.6 Visitor arrivals by cruise ships 0 489 -100.0 1,734 1,792 -3.2 AVERAGE LENGTH OF STAY 8.47 8.66 -2.1 8.78 9.00 -2.4 Total by air 8.47 8.67 -2.3 8.83 9.05 -2.5 Oahu 6.97 7.15 -2.5 7.13 7.27 -2.0 Maui 7.24 7.88 -8.2 7.92 7.99 -0.9 Molokai 3.78 6.41 -41.0 5.62 5.50 2.3 Lanai 3.48 3.10 12.3 3.76 3.48 8.0 Kauai 7.05 7.27 -3.0 7.47 7.47 -0.1 Hawaii Island 7.07 7.44 -4.9 7.72 7.81 -1.1 Visitor arrivals by cruise ships 0.00 4.83 NA 4.84 4.89 -1.0 PER PERSON PER DAY SPENDING ($) 248.3 232.2 6.9 245.3 239.6 2.4 Total by air 248.3 232.5 6.8 246.4 240.7 2.4 Oahu 256.4 224.2 14.4 224.0 220.3 1.7 Maui 247.2 270.2 -8.5 282.1 289.3 -2.5 Molokai 158.8 150.2 5.7 170.9 179.8 -4.9 Lanai 517.2 434.3 19.1 647.3 620.5 4.3 Kauai 250.8 248.4 0.9 281.0 252.8 11.2 Hawaii Island 216.4 215.0 0.6 235.4 207.2 13.6 Visitor arrivals by cruise ships 0.0 97.1 -100.0 106.8 95.7 11.6 PER PERSON PER TRIP SPENDING ($) 2,103.5 2,010.4 4.6 2,153.8 2,156.1 -0.1 Total by air 2,103.5 2,016.7 4.3 2,176.1 2,179.0 -0.1 Oahu 1,786.8 1,602.9 11.5 1,596.3 1,601.4 -0.3 Maui 1,788.9 2,129.6 -16.0 2,234.1 2,312.8 -3.4 Molokai 600.3 963.3 -37.7 960.8 988.1 -2.8 Lanai 1,802.0 1,346.8 33.8 2,432.6 2,159.9 12.6 Kauai 1,769.2 1,807.3 -2.1 2,098.4 1,889.4 11.1 Hawaii Island 1,530.7 1,599.1 -4.3 1,817.3 1,617.6 12.3 Visitor arrivals by cruise ships 0.0 468.8 NA 516.7 467.6 10.5

P=Preliminary data.

Source: Department of Business, Economic Development & Tourism

AUGUST 2024 ISLAND HIGHLIGHTS (2024 VS. 2019) TOTAL EXPENDITURES in $mil.) 2024P 2019 % change 2024P YTD 2019 YTD % change TOTAL EXPENDITURES ($ MILLION) 1,723.1 1,502.9 14.7 14,055.9 12,055.8 16.6 Total by air 1,723.1 1,502.9 14.7 14,010.7 12,026.9 16.5 Oahu 916.0 732.0 25.1 6,279.6 5,506.0 14.0 Maui 366.0 404.7 -9.6 3,517.2 3,517.5 0.0 Molokai 1.2 1.7 -30.7 21.4 23.2 -7.6 Lanai 8.0 12.4 -35.7 78.4 86.3 -9.2 Kauai 209.8 159.0 32.0 1,965.1 1,324.0 48.4 Hawaii Island 222.1 193.1 15.0 2,149.1 1,569.9 36.9 Visitor arrivals by cruise ships 0.0 0.0 NA 45.2 29.0 56.0 TOTAL VISITOR DAYS 6,939,068 7,840,392 -11.5 57,291,798 61,961,974 -7.5 Total by air 6,939,068 7,840,392 -11.5 56,868,798 61,611,155 -7.7 Oahu 3,572,238 3,912,374 -8.7 28,030,810 28,791,511 -2.6 Maui 1,480,746 2,001,157 -26.0 12,469,502 16,618,154 -25.0 Molokai 7,467 16,226 -54.0 125,351 186,586 -32.8 Lanai 15,400 24,158 -36.3 121,152 182,941 -33.8 Kauai 836,778 832,813 0.5 6,992,708 7,011,474 -0.3 Hawaii Island 1,026,439 1,053,664 -2.6 9,129,275 8,820,489 3.5 Visitor arrivals by cruise ships 0 0 NA 423,000 350,820 20.6 VISITOR ARRIVALS 819,152 926,417 -11.6 6,526,015 7,092,809 -8.0 Total by air 819,152 926,417 -11.6 6,438,595 7,015,773 -8.2 Oahu 512,661 575,070 -10.9 3,933,882 4,199,292 -6.3 Maui 204,596 273,638 -25.2 1,574,325 2,104,005 -25.2 Molokai 1,975 4,860 -59.4 22,300 42,762 -47.9 Lanai 4,420 7,739 -42.9 32,238 59,522 -45.8 Kauai 118,608 120,030 -1.2 936,477 945,726 -1.0 Hawaii Island 145,101 157,544 -7.9 1,182,579 1,211,805 -2.4 Visitor arrivals by cruise ships 0 0 NA 87,420 77,036 13.5 AVERAGE DAILY CENSUS 223,841 252,916 -11.5 234,802 254,988 -7.9 Total by air 223,841 252,916 -11.5 233,069 253,544 -8.1 Oahu 115,233 126,206 -8.7 114,880 118,484 -3.0 Maui 47,766 64,553 -26.0 51,105 68,387 -25.3 Molokai 241 523 -54.0 514 768 -33.1 Lanai 497 779 -36.3 497 753 -34.0 Kauai 26,993 26,865 0.5 28,659 28,854 -0.7 Hawaii Island 33,111 33,989 -2.6 37,415 36,298 3.1 Visitor arrivals by cruise ships 0 0 NA 1,734 1,444 20.1 AVERAGE LENGTH OF STAY 8.47 8.46 0.1 8.78 8.74 0.5 Total by air 8.47 8.46 0.1 8.83 8.78 0.6 Oahu 6.97 6.80 2.4 7.13 6.86 3.9 Maui 7.24 7.31 -1.0 7.92 7.90 0.3 Molokai 3.78 3.34 13.3 5.62 4.36 28.8 Lanai 3.48 3.12 11.6 3.76 3.07 22.3 Kauai 7.05 6.94 1.7 7.47 7.41 0.7 Hawaii Island 7.07 6.69 5.8 7.72 7.28 6.1 Visitor arrivals by cruise ships 0.00 0.00 NA 4.84 4.55 6.3 PER PERSON PER DAY SPENDING ($) 248.3 191.7 29.5 245.3 194.6 26.1 Total by air 248.3 191.7 29.5 246.4 195.2 26.2 Oahu 256.4 187.1 37.0 224.0 191.2 17.1 Maui 247.2 202.2 22.2 282.1 211.7 33.3 Molokai 158.8 105.3 50.7 170.9 124.3 37.5 Lanai 517.2 512.8 0.8 647.3 471.9 37.2 Kauai 250.8 190.9 31.4 281.0 188.8 48.8 Hawaii Island 216.4 183.2 18.1 235.4 178.0 32.3 Visitor arrivals by cruise ships 0.0 0.0 NA 106.8 82.6 29.3 PER PERSON PER TRIP SPENDING ($) 2,103.5 1,622.2 29.7 2,153.8 1,699.7 26.7 Total by air 2,103.5 1,622.2 29.7 2,176.1 1,714.3 26.9 Oahu 1,786.8 1,273.0 40.4 1,596.3 1,311.2 21.7 Maui 1,788.9 1,478.9 21.0 2,234.1 1,671.8 33.6 Molokai 600.3 351.7 70.7 960.8 542.2 77.2 Lanai 1,802.0 1,600.8 12.6 2,432.6 1,450.3 67.7 Kauai 1,769.2 1,324.7 33.6 2,098.4 1,400.0 49.9 Hawaii Island 1,530.7 1,225.4 24.9 1,817.3 1,295.5 40.3 Visitor arrivals by cruise ships 0.0 0.0 NA 516.7 376.0 37.4

P=Preliminary data.

Source: Department of Business, Economic Development & Tourism