DropOffer Launches New Web-Based Platform for Consumer-to-Consumer Real Estate Transactions

DropOffer brings Facebook Marketplace-Style interaction designed to help navigate the recent settlements and open up more inventory

This is the first platform that empowers regular buyers, not just investors or agents, to initiate real estate deals directly with homeowners.” — Greg Burns, Co-Founder of DropOffer

SALT LAKE CITY, UT, UNITED STATES, September 30, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- DropOffer , a groundbreaking platform transforming the way off-market real estate is bought and sold, announces its latest development, giving consumers unprecedented access to off-market properties. The newly enhanced DropOffer platform is now web-based, allowing buyers to directly contact homeowners without needing an agent—though agent assistance remains a strong option.In a significant shift from traditional real estate processes, DropOffer enables users to search any property and reach out directly to homeowners with an offer, bypassing intermediaries if they choose. Utilizing AI, DropOffer provides detailed property information to help buyers make informed decisions. Buyers can now submit offers and communicate with homeowners directly, much like how Facebook Marketplace facilitates direct buyer-seller interactions.The real estate market has traditionally been dominated by the 1% of homes publicly listed, leaving 99% of potential properties hidden. DropOffer’s platform changes that by giving buyers access to a vast, untapped inventory. For sellers, DropOffer offers an opportunity to discreetly post their homes to a large pool of qualified buyers without a traditional public listing. This maximizes exposure and ensures sellers receive offers from genuinely interested buyers, reducing the time and stress typically associated with the selling process.“We’re turning the off-market on for the consumer,” said Greg Burns, Co-Founder of DropOffer. “This is the first platform that empowers regular buyers, not just investors or agents, to initiate real estate deals directly with homeowners.”Unlike traditional apps, DropOffer is offering a more accessible, streamlined user experience. The platform provides a flexible approach, allowing consumers to either work independently. Agents can also use the platform to find properties for their clients or hunt off-market opportunities proactively.Key Features of DropOffer:Direct Buyer-to-Seller Communication: Buyers can reach out to homeowners directly to express interest in their property, whether it's listed on the market or not.Agent Collaboration: DropOffer doesn’t cut agents out. Consumers can involve agents if they prefer, but they also have the option to handle the transaction themselves.AI-Enhanced Property Insights: Leveraging AI, DropOffer provides rich property data, including proof of funds, pre-qualifications, and detailed property descriptions generated from a series of images.Real-Time Messaging Platform: DropOffer includes a built-in messaging platform where buyers and homeowners can negotiate and communicate in real-time, mimicking popular marketplaces like Facebook.Off-Market Listings: Homeowners can upload their off-market properties to DropOffer, making it visible to buyers searching in the area.Unlike companies such as OpenDoor, which act as buyers aiming to resell homes, DropOffer connects consumers directly with other consumers. The goal is to help consumers find a forever home."We’re excited to introduce a platform that not only opens up a whole new world of possibilities for buyers and sellers but also equips agents with the tools they need to thrive in a competitive market," Kamani Clark, Co-Founder of DropOffer adds. "Our mission is to revolutionize real estate by bringing transparency, efficiency, and innovation to every transaction."DropOffer’s platform is now live and available for real estate professionals, buyers and sellers nationwide. For more information or to sign up, visit www.dropoffer.com About DropOffer, Inc.DropOffer, Inc. is the pioneering force behind the first off-market real estate platform. Leveraging advanced AI technology, DropOffer connects buyers with off-market properties and empowers sellers to discreetly list their homes to a wide pool of qualified buyers. The platform also supports real estate agents by simplifying buyer representation, ensuring a smoother, more effective real estate transaction process.

