Utilizing AI for Good

The Department of the Interior has long been committed to using science and evidence-based information to guide our decisions. In line with these principles, we are embracing a forward-thinking approach to leveraging artificial intelligence (AI) technologies to support our mission. The adoption of AI tools is an opportunity to increase effectiveness and efficiency in areas ranging from fighting wildland fire, managing Western water, stewarding natural resources at a landscape scale, and enhancing business operations to better serve our customers and stakeholders.

Interior’s strategy for incorporating AI tools into its work includes four goals:

Use AI to support, amplify and deliver our mission;

Drive innovation and increase the maturity of AI through collaboration and partnerships;

Build and maintain an AI-ready workforce; and

Ensure that responsible, trustworthy and accessible AI is the Department’s standard.

There are nearly 40 examples of bureaus or offices within Interior that already using or researching AI tools, both on our own and in collaboration with our sister federal agencies and partners.

At Interior, we know that our employees and partnerships including with other federal agencies, non-governmental organizations, Tribes, the Native Hawaiian Community, and affiliated Island Communities, are our greatest asset in exploring the potential use of AI tools to strengthen our mission and benefit communities. By fostering a culture of collaboration and learning, underpinned by responsible AI usage, the Department plans to deploy AI to increase benefits to people, climate and nature – ensuring access for future generations to come.