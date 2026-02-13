Interior launches Materials Access Program to Expand Access to Public Lands for the Benefit of the American People

WASHINGTON — The Department of the Interior today announced the Bureau of Land Management’s Materials Access Program, which reduces the regulatory burden for the American people to access to mineral materials such as sand, gravel and stone. The Materials Access Program and the policy change will make it easier and more affordable for the public to obtain common materials used in construction and community development. The program is also launching a new online mapping tool which will direct citizens to the pit nearest them.

The changes support the Trump administration’s priority of lowering costs for families and small businesses by improving access to basic materials and reducing regulatory burdens. Through efforts like the Materials Access Program, the Administration affirms that the nation’s public lands are truly managed to benefit all Americans.

“This program is another example of the Department of the Interior working to cut red tape, lower costs for Americans, and help families and communities get the resources they need to build and maintain essential infrastructure,” said Acting Assistant Secretary for Lands and Minerals Management Lanny Erdos.

The Bureau of Land Management’s new policy standardizes procedures for noncompetitive mineral materials sales and establishes two pricing tiers for purchases of up to 150 tons per person or entity per calendar year outside established community pits.

Tier 1, for 0 to 50 tons, sets a flat fee of $400 per transaction for small personal, community or small-scale construction projects. Tier 2, for 51 to 150 tons, sets a flat fee of $1,500 per transaction for local businesses, agricultural operations, infrastructure maintenance, and other material uses.

State and field offices will apply the new procedures on lands identified in resource management plans as open to mineral materials disposal, consistent with existing regulations.

The new Community Pits Mapper, which utilizes data from the U.S. Geological Survey, provides a mobile friendly map showing the location of existing community pits, available materials and links to pricing and contact information. The tool also highlights mineral materials that may be available outside community pits, allowing the public to use the new tiered system or request the opening of new pits.

“This new tool with help rural families and small business better access resources on public lands,” said Acting BLM Director Bill Groffy. “With the Community Pits Mapper and streamlined tiered pricing, we’re simplifying requirements and putting clear, mobile‑friendly information at people’s fingertips. These changes lower costs and help communities get projects done—roads repaired, water lines maintained and homes built—without compromising the values we manage on public lands.”

