Lumbee Tribe Added to Official List of Federally Recognized Tribes 

WASHINGTON – The Department of the Interior today affirmed its commitment to tribal sovereignty by adding the Lumbee Tribe of North Carolina to the official list of federally recognized tribes, formalizing the tribe’s government-to-government relationship with the United States and carrying out federal recognition enacted into law in December 2025.

The Department of the Interior Indian Affairs published the updated list in the Federal Register following President Donald J. Trump’s signing of legislation in December 2025 granting full federal recognition to the Lumbee Tribe. The action affirms the tribe’s government-to-government relationship with the United States and fulfills a promise President Trump made to the Lumbee people.

“Federal recognition is about respect, accountability and self-determination,” said Secretary of the Interior Doug Burgum. “By formally recognizing the Lumbee Tribe, President Trump and the Department of the Interior are acknowledging a long and well-documented history of tribal governance and ensuring the tribe has a direct, sovereign relationship with the federal government. This action reflects our responsibility to listen to tribes, honor commitments and support strong tribal governments.”

During the first week of his second term, President Trump issued a memorandum, declaring that, “considering the Lumbee Tribe’s historical and modern significance, it is the policy of the United States to support the full Federal recognition, including the authority to receive full Federal benefits, of the Lumbee Tribe of North Carolina.”

“Recognition of the Lumbee Tribe demonstrates that President Trump is keeping his promises to Indian Country,” said Assistant Secretary for Indian Affairs Billy Kirkland. “This list documents the tribes that have a government-to-government relationship with the United States, supporting tribal sovereignty and underscoring our commitment to upholding the nation’s obligations to tribes.”

The list of federally recognized tribes is published in the Federal Register annually. The list comprises 575 American Indian and Alaska Native tribal entities, including nations, tribes, bands, communities, Pueblos and villages, that are acknowledged to have:

The immunities and privileges available to federally recognized tribes by virtue of their government-to-government relationship with the United States, and

The responsibilities, powers, limitations and obligations of such tribes.