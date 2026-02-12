President Trump’s Make America Beautiful Again Commission Launches Strategy to Champion Conservation

WASHINGTON — The Make America Beautiful Again (MABA) commission today launched its strategic initiative MABA 250 — a results-driven agenda to conserve America’s natural beauty and expand outdoor recreation opportunities. Chaired by U.S. Department of the Interior Secretary Doug Burgum, this initiative builds on 250 years of environmental progress and will serve as a governing framework for conservation policies over the next 250 years.

The MABA commission is tasked with balancing stewardship and economic growth, encouraging responsible conservation, restoring America’s wildlife, lands and waters, and protecting our Nation’s outdoor heritage for the enjoyment of the American people. A report of its accomplishments will formally be rolled out in conjunction with the opening of the Theodore Roosevelt Presidential Library commemorating America 250.

Building on the launch of MABA 250, the Commission today convened at the White House to highlight significant accomplishments that have taken place across Federal agencies since being established by President Donald J. Trump on July 3, 2025.

"President Donald J. Trump is ushering in America's Golden Age - protecting our nation's rich history, safeguarding our landscapes that tell our nation’s story, and securing a brighter future for every American," said Secretary of the Interior Doug Burgum. "President Trump is a visionary for our country just like President Theodore Roosevelt. Through American Energy Dominance, expanded access to outdoor recreation, and an end to burdensome red tape, the Trump administration has already taken monumental steps to Make America Beautiful Again. By honoring our past while building for our future, through responsible conservation, the MABA 250 initiative’s groundbreaking framework will ensure our nation's treasured lands and historic legacy are responsibly managed and preserved for centuries to come."

Administration leadership showcased clear results being advanced under MABA 250’s priorities, demonstrating President Trump’s vast commitment to responsible environmental stewardship to conserve American treasures for future generations.

Balance Stewardship and Economic Growth: Environmental protection and responsible development of natural resources are not mutually exclusive; America’s Golden Age is about Energy Dominance and conservation abundance.

Increase Access for Hunting, Fishing, and Other Forms of Recreation: Expanding and improving public access to outdoor recreation on public lands and waters and modernizing National Park and public lands access through common sense polices and technological innovation.

Expand Voluntary Conservation: Strengthening and streamlining voluntary conservation efforts that sustain America’s lands, waters, and wildlife for the 21st century.

Cut Red Tape Driven by Climate Extremists and Bureaucracy in the Outdoors: Cutting ridiculous bureaucratic delays that hinder conservation and restoration work.

Recover Species and Supporting Habitat: Leveraging partnerships and voluntary actions to foster thriving wildlife populations and the resilient ecosystems that support these populations.

"President Trump understands that conservation and economic growth are strategic partners, not competing priorities. When we develop our resources responsibly, we also advance American industry. The Make America Beautiful Again Commission reflects that belief and forges a path where stewardship, prosperity, and national strength move together. That's smart leadership," said U.S. Secretary of Commerce Howard Lutnick.

“The Make America Beautiful Again Commission renews our promise to care for this nation not as owners but as stewards, protecting the land that built our freedom and feeds our future. True patriotism is measured not only in how we build our nation, but in how gently we leave our footprints upon its soil,” said Secretary of Agriculture Brooke L. Rollins. “The work we do today investing in healthy landscapes, preventing wildfires, and supporting the communities who depend on these lands, ensuring future Americans inherit not only the beauty of this country, but the strength and security its natural resources provide.”

“Clean air, land, and water for all Americans is not just a priority of President Trump, but it is a mandate from the American people,” said Environmental Protection Agency Administrator Lee Zeldin. “We are home to some of the most extraordinary landmarks, natural landscapes, and geographic treasures on the globe. This Administration has been notching environmental win after environmental win and have no plans of slowing down. Honored to do my part to Make America Beautiful Again!”

“The MABA 250 initiative will ensure President Trump’s conservation legacy is passed down to future generations of Americans, built to last, for the next 250 years and beyond,” said Council on Environmental Quality Chairman Katherine Scarlett. “We are carrying out President Trump’s directive to cut red tape and streamline permitting, improving the implementation of environmental policies, like NEPA, to maintain our Nation’s vast beauty without sacrificing economic growth and security.”

"Under President Trump's leadership, the Army Corps of Engineers Civil Works team is working to ensure that Americans continue to have unprecedented access to the natural beauty and recreational opportunities available to the public at our USACE facilities,” said Assistant Secretary of the Army for Civil Works Adam Telle. “We are also working aggressively to restore world class ecosystems such as the Florida Everglades. The Army Corps of Engineers is proud to be a part of President Trump's 'Make America Beautiful Again' initiative as we celebrate our nation's 250th anniversary this year."

President Trump came to office with a proven record of promoting conservation and public access. During his first term, he signed the Great American Outdoors Act into law, the largest conservation policy win since Theodore Roosevelt. In this term, President Trump has further advanced these priorities by directing federal agencies to increase timber harvest to protect forest health and wildlife habitat while supporting rural economies, to remove bureaucracy in the outdoors, and promote voluntary private conservation efforts. This includes Interior’s recent announcement to refocus approximately $8 million of grant programming on supporting big-game winter range and migration corridors. The MABA Commission will build on President Trump’s unprecedented success and expand on the conservation legacy of Theodore Roosevelt to promote a cleaner environment and a better quality of life for every American.

