September 30 - Secretary Griswold Awards Nearly $2.5 Million in HAVA Grants to 42 Counties

State of Colorado

Department of State

1700 Broadway

Suite 550

Denver, CO 80290 Jena Griswold

Secretary of State Chris Beall

Deputy Secretary of State

News Release State of Colorado

Department of State

1700 Broadway

Suite 550

Denver, CO 80290 Jena Griswold

Secretary of State Chris Beall

Deputy Secretary of State Media contacts

303-860-6903

Jack Todd - jack.todd@coloradosos.gov

Kailee Stiles - kailee.stiles@coloradosos.gov

Denver, September 30, 2024 - Secretary of State Jena Griswold announced today that the first round of County Security and Accessibility Grants has awarded a total of $2,412,838.55 to 42 counties.

Counties can use the grants to increase the security and accessibility of voting systems and locations, boost election judges’ pay, and provide funding for Sunday voting locations ahead of the 2024 General Election. The grants may also be used by Colorado’s federally-recognized Tribes for voter outreach efforts.

“These grants enable Colorado to strengthen our gold-standard elections by further expanding election accessibility and security across the state,” said Secretary Griswold. “It is a privilege to support counties and election workers with these grants as we gear up for November.”

Secretary Griswold announced the $3.5M grant program in February, and announced an additional $1.5M in available funding in May. These grants will reimburse counties for up to 100% of eligible expenses. They are made possible by Help America Vote Act (HAVA) funds.

The following counties have received grant awards at this time:

Adams County – $94,413.23

Alamosa County – $11,294.63

Archuleta County – $4,235.62

Baca County – $8,567.52

Bent County – $4,155.53

Boulder County – $229,798.12

Chaffee County – $17,483.61

Cheyenne County – $2,630.41

Clear Creek County – $1,340.05

Delta County – $2,287.54

Denver County – $34,741.69

Dolores County – $44,767.75

Douglas County – $143,968.13

Eagle County – $13,120.29

El Paso County – $32,418.51

Elbert County – $27,810.72

Garfield County – $71,784.70

Gilpin County – $7,929.42

Grand County – $68,576.88

Gunnison County – $44,736.40

Huerfano County – $73,183.72

Jackson County – $45,910.65

Jefferson County – $128,292.67

Lake County – $39,425.21

Larimer County – $42,831.98

Las Animas County – $23,214.34

Lincoln County – $2,065.93

Logan County – $182,517.82

Mesa County – $83,801.39

Moffat County – $9,942.20

Montezuma County – $23,581.92

Morgan County – $9,929.47

Ouray County – $1,725.02

Pueblo County – $299,251.93

Rio Grande County – $950.07

Routt County – $18,482.49

San Miguel County – $1,212.86

Sedgwick County – $9,868.05

Summit County – $43,835.33

Teller County – $25,504.21

Weld County – $456,000.76

Yuma County – $25,249.78

Awards include funding for overtime pay for security personnel, camera and door upgrades to improve security, security features to reinforce elections buildings, additional drop box lighting and reinforced drop boxes, backup power for voting systems, and adding accessible voting booths and lighting to voting centers, among other additions.