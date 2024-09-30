U.S. Chamber Calls on President Biden to Invoke Taft-Hartley, Avoid Work Stoppage at U.S. Ports

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Today, the U.S. Chamber of Commerce called on President Biden to intervene in the contract negotiations between the International Longshoremen’s Association (ILA) and the U.S. Maritime Alliance (USMX) by invoking Taft-Hartley to avoid an expected work stoppage at 14 ports from Maine to Texas beginning on Tuesday, October 1, 2024.

"Americans experienced the pain of delays and shortages of goods during the pandemic-era supply chain backlogs in 2021. It would be unconscionable to allow a contract dispute to inflict such a shock to our economy," said Suzanne P. Clark, President and CEO of the U.S. Chamber of Commerce, in a letter to the President. "These ports collectively handle more than 68% of all containerized exports and 56% of imports for the nation, with a daily trade value exceeding $2.1 billion."

"Taft-Hartley would provide time for both parties in negotiation to reach a deal on a new labor contract," Clark continued. "We understand labor negotiations are complex, but we urge you to protect our economy by invoking Taft-Hartley and avoiding a work stoppage."

According to a new national poll from the U.S. Chamber, a majority of American voters (57%) support the Biden Administration taking action to keep the ports open and operating while negotiations continue, while roughly 20% of those surveyed said they were opposed to federal intervention.