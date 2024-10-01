Frios Gourmet Pops Launches New High-Protein Line: Frios Plus

Frios Plus is ideal for post-workout recovery or supporting general wellness. Frios Plus offers a convenient, delicious option to meet daily protein needs. Parents Love Them, Picky Eaters Crave Them

Up to 17 Grams of Protein in Every Delicious Pop—Fueling Fun and Nutrition for All Ages

With Frios Plus, we’re not just launching an exciting new product for our franchise owners, but opening up an entirely new customer base.” — Cliff Kennedy

MOBILE, AL, UNITED STATES, October 1, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Frios Gourmet Pops, known for its delicious hand-poured frozen treats and for creating fun, memorable experiences, is thrilled to announce the launch of Frios Plus —a groundbreaking new line of pops packed with up to 17 grams of protein.Available in two irresistible flavors—Peanut Butter Banana and Strawberry—Frios Plus delivers a fun, flavorful, and healthy way to stay fueled, whether after a workout, as a nutritious snack, or for anyone seeking a protein boost."I couldn’t be any happier to announce the launch of Frios Plus. It’s been a challenging project that has been years in the making," said Cliff Kennedy, CEO of Frios Gourmet Pops. "With Frios Plus, we’re not just launching an exciting new product for our franchise owners, but opening up an entirely new customer base. This is just the beginning of a great new line of innovation that brings excitement to our franchise owners and their communities."Frios Plus: Delicious, Convenient, and Packed with ProteinFrios is known for crafting high-quality, hand-poured pops that bring joy with every bite, and Frios Plus continues this tradition with an added boost of nutrition—featuring 15-17 grams of protein in every pop. Perfect for fitness enthusiasts, parents of picky eaters, or anyone seeking a convenient, protein-packed snack, Frios Plus delivers both flavor and function."Being a Happiness Hustler in the Frios family is all about putting a smile on our customers' faces. While smiles are our top priority, I also find immense satisfaction in introducing great new products. Frios Plus, with its protein-packed formula, stands alone in its category. It’s a niche product that tastes amazing and will keep the smiles coming!" said Chelsea Metzger, franchise owner in Madison, WI.Expanding Business Opportunities for FranchiseesFrios Plus is helping franchise owners expand their reach to new markets, including gyms, health centers, and wellness facilities."Frios Plus has opened up incredible new business opportunities for us. With the added focus on protein and nutrition, we’re now able to connect with gyms, health centers, and wellness programs in ways we hadn’t before. It’s allowing us to reach a whole new customer base while still delivering the fun and delicious experience Frios is known for. Also noteworthy, our protein pops are delicious—17 grams of protein has never tasted so refreshing," said Kristy Keiffer, franchise owner in Cullman, AL.Perfect for All Ages and LifestylesFrios Plus is the perfect fit for a wide range of customers:For Fitness Buffs: With up to 17 grams of protein, Frios Plus is ideal for post-workout recovery or supporting general wellness.For Kids & Families: Frios Plus comes in fun, kid-friendly flavors that provide essential nutrients without the battle over healthy snacks.For Active Adults: Protein is vital for maintaining strength and health, and Frios Plus offers a convenient, delicious option to meet daily protein needs.Where to Find Frios PlusYou can find Frios Plus in several convenient ways:Wholesale Partnerships: Available for gyms, health centers, and businesses looking to offer a premium, protein-packed product.Sweet Ride Events: Catch Frios Plus at local events in our iconic Sweet Ride.Pop Drops: Get Frios Plus delivered directly to your door through our Pop Drops service.Facility Nutrition Programs: Partnering with hospitals, elder care facilities, and wellness centers to offer Frios Plus as part of their overall nutrition program.Join the Protein-Packed RevolutionFrios Plus is set to change the way we think about protein, making it more fun, accessible, and enjoyable. Whether you're working out, relaxing, or simply need a nutritious treat, Frios Plus is here to power your day—one pop at a time.For more information about Frios Plus, Pop Drops, or wholesale opportunities, visit friospops.com/frios-plus or check out friospops.com/locations to find a Frios near you.About Frios Gourmet PopsFrios Gourmet Pops is one of the fastest-growing gourmet frozen novelty brands in the United States. With a focus on high-quality ingredients, unique flavors, and a commitment to community, Frios has revolutionized the frozen treat industry. From its humble beginnings in a garage to the evolution of the Modern Day Ice Cream Truck, Frios has expanded to over 110 locations, bringing joy and deliciousness to communities across the United States.

