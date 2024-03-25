Frios Gourmet Pops Partners with Make-A-Wish for World Wish Month
Frios Gourmet Pops is excited to announce its heartwarming partnership with Make-A-Wish® for the upcoming World Wish Month
The ULTIMATE happiness hustler opportunity! Bringing joy to those who need it most."”MOBILE, ALABAMA, UNITED STATES, March 25, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Frios Gourmet Pops, a leader in gourmet frozen treats and a champion of community joy and philanthropy, is excited to announce its heartwarming partnership with Make-A-Wish® for the upcoming World Wish Month this April honoring the wish that started it all and ignited a global movement more than 40 years ago. This campaign aims to bring smiles not only to those who enjoy Frios' delicious range of gourmet pops but also to children facing critical illnesses, by helping to grant their most heartfelt wishes.
Throughout April, Frios Gourmet Pops will donate $1 from every pop sold at select events to Make-A-Wish, with the goal of raising significant funds to support the organization's mission of creating life-changing wishes for children with critical illnesses. This initiative reflects Frios Gourmet Pops' core values of fun, family, giving back, inclusion, and hustling hard to make a difference in the lives of others.
Sarah Ables, a Frios franchisee located in Lake Conroe, TX, reflects on the campaign: "Giving back is a big part of why I love what I do. Being a part of this platform and partnering with Make-A-Wish is an amazing opportunity. Being involved in our local community and making an impact with my business is a great feeling!"
Amanda Kumor, the owner of Frios NW Philadelphia, adds to the sentiment, viewing this as "The ULTIMATE happiness hustler opportunity! Bringing joy to those who need it most."
"Frios has always been about more than just pops; we're about making people smile, creating lasting memories, and giving back to our communities," said Cliff Kennedy, CEO of Frios Gourmet Pops. "Partnering with Make-A-Wish during World Wish Month allows us to extend our mission of spreading joy and positivity, by contributing to an incredibly meaningful cause. We are excited to see our franchise owners, our Happiness Hustlers, join us in making a significant impact."
With an array of vibrant events and heartwarming pop drops, Frios Gourmet Pops is uniting communities nationwide to champion a cause beyond the ordinary. This endeavor goes beyond the simple enjoyment of sweet treats; it offers an opportunity for individuals and communities to be at the heart of bringing dreams to life. Together, Frios and the communities they serve share not just pops but hope, crafting unforgettable moments and transforming lives, one wish at a time.
Customers can support the Make-A-Wish partnership with Frios in various ways, from hosting Frios at events to purchasing pops. Frios also empowers the community to sponsor pop drops to local organizations, with proceeds partially benefiting the Make-A-Wish partnership, inching closer to granting the wishes of children in need with every pop sold.
To find a participating location near you, visit Friospops.com.
About Frios Gourmet Pops:
Frios Gourmet Pops is one of the fastest-growing gourmet frozen novelty brands in the United States. With a focus on high-quality ingredients, unique flavors, and a commitment to community, Frios has revolutionized the frozen treat industry. From its humble beginnings in a garage to the evolution of the Frios Sweet Ride- a Modern Day Ice Cream Truck, Frios has expanded to over 100 locations, bringing joy and deliciousness to communities across the United States.
About Make-A-Wish®
Make-A-Wish creates life-changing wishes for children with critical illnesses. Founded in Phoenix, Arizona, Make-A-Wish is the #1 most trusted nonprofit operating locally in all 50 states throughout the U.S. Together with generous donors, supporters, staff, and more than 20,000 volunteers across the country, Make-A-Wish delivers hope and joy to children and their families when they need it most. Make-A-Wish aims to bring the power of wishing to every child with a critical illness because wish experiences can help improve emotional and physical health. Since 1980, Make-A-Wish has granted more than 585,000 wishes in 50 countries worldwide; more than 375,000 wishes in the U.S. and its territories alone. For more information about Make-A-Wish America, visit wish.org.
