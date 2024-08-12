Submit Release
News Search

There were 894 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 397,760 in the last 365 days.

Frios Gourmet Pops Launches 'Pops with a Purpose' Campaign to Benefit Make-A-Wish Foundation on National Popsicle Day

coworkers smiling as they order a popsicle

Forget the Pizza Party, Frios is the best way to reward employees

three popsicles

Toasting to a good day with some pops

Nurses eating popsicles

Sponsor a pop drop to treat those who give back to our communities

Our mission at Frios has always been to bring moments of happiness to our customers, and partnering with Make-A-Wish allows us to extend that joy to children who need it the most.”
— Jennifer Rogers
MOBILE, ALABAMA, USA, August 12, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In celebration of National Popsicle Day on August 26, 2024, Frios Gourmet Pops is excited to announce the "Pops with a Purpose" campaign. This unique initiative invites companies and businesses to book pop drops for their staff or customers, with $1 from every pop sold going directly to the Make-A-Wish Foundation.

Participating Frios Franchise locations across the country will be delivering their delicious, all-natural gourmet popsicles to local businesses, providing a refreshing treat while supporting a meaningful cause. Each pop delivered on this special day will contribute to granting the wishes of children with critical illnesses, bringing joy and hope to families in need.

Jennifer Rogers, Chief Marketing Officer of Frios Gourmet Pops, shared her excitement about the campaign: “Our mission at Frios has always been to bring moments of happiness to our customers, and partnering with Make-A-Wish allows us to extend that joy to children who need it the most. The 'Pops with a Purpose' campaign aligns perfectly with both of our organizations' goals of creating positive, memorable experiences. We are thrilled to see companies across the country join us in this initiative to make a difference on National Popsicle Day.”

Any business can participate in the campaign by booking a pop drop with Frios Gourmet Pops. It’s a simple and impactful way to show appreciation for employees or customers while contributing to a charitable cause. Booking is easy and can be done by visiting friospops.com/locations and finding your local Frios Gourmet Pops Happiness Hustler.

Jennifer Rogers
Frios Gourmet Pops
+1 740-705-9050
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube
TikTok

You just read:

Frios Gourmet Pops Launches 'Pops with a Purpose' Campaign to Benefit Make-A-Wish Foundation on National Popsicle Day

Distribution channels: Companies, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Food & Beverage Industry, Media, Advertising & PR, Retail


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more