Multiple Pavement Repair Projects Scheduled to Begin in Rapid City Region

For Immediate Release:

Monday, Sept. 30, 2024

Contact:

Chris Bliss, Project Engineer, 605-892-2872

RAPID CITY, S.D. – Beginning the week of Oct. 7, 2024, multiple pavement repair projects are scheduled to begin on U.S. Highway 14A in Deadwood and Lead, U.S. Highway 212 west of Belle Fourche, and on S.D Highway 445 (Deadwood Avenue) in Rapid City. Lane closures will be used to facilitate this work. Flaggers and a pilot car will be used on Highway 212 to guide travelers through the work zone. This repair work is anticipated to be complete within two weeks.

Pavement repair work will then begin on several different highway segments including U.S. Highway 18 west of Edgemont, Highway 18 east of Hot Springs, U.S. Highway 385 south of Oelrichs, Highway 18 south of Hot Springs, S.D. Highway 79 south of Hermosa, and U.S. Highway 16 west of Keystone.

Interstate Improvement, Inc. of Faribault, MN is the prime contractor on this $3.3 million project. Most of the repair projects are scheduled to be complete by November 2024. Unfinished work will be completed in summer 2025.

About SDDOT: The mission of the South Dakota Department of Transportation is to provide a safe and efficient public transportation system.

For the latest on road and weather conditions, road closures, construction work zones, commercial vehicle restrictions, and traffic incidents, please visit https://sd511.org or dial 511.

Read more about the innovative work of the SDDOT at https://dot.sd.gov.

-30-