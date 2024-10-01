W2Fuel Biodiesel Production Facility in S.E. Iowa Going to Auction- Bids Due November 14

CRAWFORDSVILLE, IA, UNITED STATES, October 1, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Maas Companies Inc of Rochester, MN will auction W2Fuels’ 10 Million Gallon per year biodiesel plant. Maas Companies specializes in the liquidation of specialized and renewable assets for private companies, courts, banks and lenders nationwide. The surplus assets will be sold via an online auction; the deadline for bidding is Thursday, November 14, at 4:00 PM CDT.The biodiesel facility was originally built in 2006 and operated several years before changes in the Renewable Fuels Standard caused it to shut down and go back to the lender. The plant was sold by Maas in April 2011, via a Lender Owned Auction. The facility was then put back into production and ran until June of 2023 when it shut down due to changes in the Renewable Fuels Standard. W2Fuels’plant and assets in Crawfordsville have been declared surplus to their ongoing operation and will be sold. Located in S.E. Iowa, the plant is strategically located in the Midwest with easy access to key distribution routes. The real estate and equipment will be selling as a package. There is also a billboard lease along Hwy 218 that will convey to the new owner.Tyler Maas, Director of Sales and Marketing for Maas Companies, states, “This auction offers a great opportunity for a new owner to continue in the renewable fuels industry or to repurpose the facility, taking advantage of the extensive indoor storage tank capacity of almost 500,000 gallons.” Iowa City is 33 miles to the north, Mt. Pleasant is 18 miles to the south and the Quad Cities of Davenport, Moline, Rock Island and Bettendorf are only 65 miles to the northeast. The 13.76 acre property has 451,930+ gallons of indoor tank storage with indoor truck loadout, plus a 21,325 sq. ft building with office, production and warehouse space.Bidders interested in the plant should contact the auction company to receive access to all the due diligence documents prior to submitting a bid via the online auction.Potential buyers are encouraged to schedule an inspection of the property and equipment during the below noted times or by private appointment:Tuesday, October 29 9 AM – 3 PMTuesday, November 12 9 AM – 3 PMOther times by appointment.Details of the sale are available at the auction website, www.biodieselplantauction.com or by contacting the auction company directly at 507-285-1444.

