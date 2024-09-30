Clark County agency affiliated counselor credential suspended for sexual misconduct

For immediate release: September 30, 2024 (24-116)

Contact: DOH Communications

OLYMPIA – State health officials have suspended the credential of Clark County treatment provider Michael P. Chambers (CG61369844) pending further legal action.

Charges state that Chambers committed unprofessional conduct when he crossed professional boundaries with a vulnerable patient. Chambers allegedly engaged in sexually explicit conduct with the patient. Chambers is also alleged to have accompanied the patient outside where he shared his vape pen.

Chambers cannot practice in Washington until the charges against his credential are resolved. He has 20 days to respond to the charges and to ask for a hearing.

The legal documents on this case can be seen online by clicking the link on Provider Credential Search on the Department of Health website; copies can be requested by calling 360-236-4700. Anyone who believes a health care provider acted unprofessionally is encouraged to call this number and report their complaint.

The Department of Health protects and promotes public health, safety, and welfare in Washington by regulating the competency and quality of health care providers. The agency establishes, monitors, and enforces qualifications for licensing consistent standards of practice, continuing competency mechanisms, and discipline. Rules, policies, and procedures promote the delivery of quality health care to people in Washington.

The DOH website is your source for a healthy dose of information. Find us on Facebook, Instagram, and follow us on X (formerly Twitter). Sign up for the DOH blog, Public Health Connection.

###