Crews will be removing concrete barrier, placing guardrail on Teton Pass

The Wyoming Department of Transportation (WYDOT) and contract crews from Ames Construction will be working on removing concrete barriers on the interim detour at milepost 12.8 on Wyoming State Highway 22, Teton Pass beginning today.  Crews will be removing barriers and installing guardrail in preparation for winter travel. \

The purpose of the work is to replace the temporary concrete barriers with guardrail.  Guardrail takes up less space while still protecting traffic, making the road wider by 4 to 6 feet.  This added width helps snow plows clear the road in the winter.

“Crews will be using a loader and a truck to pick up and remove the barrier while a specialized truck will be used to drive posts in the ground for the guardrail,” WYDOT resident engineer Bob Hammond said.

The work will require intermittent lane closures, with one lane of alternating traffic controlled by flaggers. Drivers during the day should expect up to 15 minute delays at a time. Work will take place from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., excluding commuter hours. The work should take roughly four days to complete.

WYDOT would like to remind drivers to remember to obey all roadside signs, traffic control devices and closures.  To receive alerts on this and other road conditions and closures, drivers can sign up for 511 Notify alerts at https://www.wyoroad.info/511/511NotifyAnnouncement.html

