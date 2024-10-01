The Vance Law Firm Is the Official Injury Law Partner of Auburn Athletics

The Vance Law Firm Auburn Tiger Walk Giveaway

The Vance Law Firm to Host Auburn Tiger Walk Giveaway

MONTGOMERY, AL, UNITED STATES, October 1, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A new exciting partnership has been announced by both The Vance Law Firm and Auburn Athletics. The Vance Law Firm is the only Official Injury Law Partner of Auburn Athletics and many new exciting things will be coming from this partnership.

The Vance Law Firm has recently announced partnering with the premier university, college, and high school athletic programs around the state of Alabama. “It is important to our firm to be involved in the athletic programs that are in our area; it is a way to give back to the folks that choose our firm to represent them, making the fan experience more enjoyable, and being able to offer opportunities to our clients and followers at each of the schools we are involved in is key to our firm staying involved locally,” said Managing Partner Kyle Weidman of The Vance Law Firm.

This is a multi-year partnership that has grown from a lasting previous relationship between The Vance Law Firm and Auburn Athletics, now naming the firm The Official Injury Law Partner of Auburn Athletics. Moving forward you will see The Vance Law Firm more prominently featured throughout most sporting events alongside other dedicated corporate sponsors.

“We (Auburn Sports Properties) couldn’t be more thrilled about deepening our relationship with The Vance Law Firm. This partnership underscores our shared commitment to enrich the local community while also creating preeminent experiences for our student-athletes and fans,” said Ben Harling, General Manager of Auburn Sports Properties about the partnership.

Stewart Vance stated, “Our firm is proud to be able to be an integral part of the growth and development of the student athlete and help create the best fan experience an Auburn fan can have.”

Auburn Tigers fans have a chance to win an exclusive gameday experience for the Auburn vs. Texas A&M football game on November 23, 2024, at Jordan-Hare Stadium, courtesy of The Vance Law Firm.

The prize package includes four pregame sideline passes to see the Eagle fly, four tickets to the game, a parking pass, autographed Auburn Tigers merchandise, and more.

The winner and their three guests will also participate in the renowned Tiger Walk, joining Auburn football players, coaches, band and cheerleaders as they make their way to Jordan-Hare Stadium before kickoff. This long-standing tradition, dating back to the 1960s, draws thousands of fans to Donahue Drive, creating a unique atmosphere on game day.

“Being able to give the four lucky winners the opportunity to walk in the Tiger Walk with the team, then stand on the sideline to see the eagle fly, has got to be the best part of this giveaway,” Kyle Weidman stated about his favorite part of this exciting opportunity being offered to Auburn fans.

“Enjoying the sights and sounds of Auburn football and the Tiger Walk during a pivotal SEC matchup will make for an unforgettable day, and we’re excited to give this gameday experience to some lucky fans,” said Stewart Vance, founding partner of The Vance Law Firm.

The Vance Law Firm is dedicated to community involvement. It participates in and supports various initiatives, institutions, and charitable activities all across Alabama and more.

To enter the giveaway, participants must complete the form on The Vance Law Firm's website by 10 p.m. CT on November 15, 2024. The randomly selected winner will be notified on November 16, 2024, with instructions on how to claim their prize.

Good luck to everyone who enters, and War Eagle!

About The Vance Law Firm

Located in Montgomery, Alabama, The Vance Law Firm is dedicated to helping injured individuals throughout the state. They focus exclusively on plaintiffs' personal injury cases, standing up for the rights of those harmed by negligence. With a proven track record of success in litigation and negotiation, the firm has earned a reputation for strong advocacy and securing favorable client outcomes. The Vance Law Firm is committed to giving back to the community by participating in various initiatives and charitable events.

To learn more, visit www.vancelawfirm.com or follow them on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn and YouTube.

Legal Disclaimer:

