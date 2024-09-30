Auditor General DeFoor Celebrates Newest Intern-to-Hire Program Graduate from Penn State World Campus

HARRISBURG, Pa. – Auditor General Timothy L. DeFoor today welcomed Altoona, Blair County-native Lindsay Mitchell as the Department’s newest auditor from the Intern-to-Hire program. Mitchell graduated from Penn State World Campus with a bachelor’s in accounting in May 2024.

“Our Intern-to-Hire program is a common-sense approach to creating career pathways for Pennsylvania students to work and stay in the Commonwealth,” Auditor General DeFoor said. “Students like Lindsay are the future of our department, and we couldn’t be happier to have her expertise on our team.”

“I am immensely grateful for the opportunity to continue working with the department, and I hope to continue serving the people of the Commonwealth for many more years,” Lindsay Mitchell said.

The Intern to Hire program creates a pathway to full-time employment for students and recent graduates from Pennsylvania colleges and universities, and community colleges. To be eligible for the Inten 2 Hire program, students must be:

Current enrollment as an undergraduate student in an accredited college/university in a declared bachelor’s degree program in accounting, business, data analytics, finance, economics, math, or a closely related field and successful completion of at least sixty (60) college credits at the time of the internship with a minimum 2.5 GPA; or

A Recent graduate (within 6 months of the internship commencement) of an associate degree program at an accredited college/university with an area of concentration in accounting, business, data analytics, finance, economics, math, or a closely related field and a minimum 2.5 GPA; or

Current enrollment as a graduate student in an accredited college/university in a declared master’s or doctorate degree program in accounting, business, data analytics, finance, economics, math, or a closely related field and a minimum 2.5 GPA at the time of the internship; and

Someone who is passionate about their area of focus and public service, who is detail-oriented with curiosity and a desire to learn.

Different internships are available for students graduating with a bachelor’s or associate’s degree.

For more information about career opportunities or the Intern to Hire Program, visit www.paauditor.gov/work-with-us and follow us on Facebook, Twitter and LinkedIn.

Media contact: April Hutcheson, 717-787-1381 or news@paauditor.gov