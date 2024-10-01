FREESTYLE DIGITAL MEDIA RELEASES COMEDY-DRAMA “HEIGHTENED”

Freestyle Digital Media has just released the OCD and social anxiety-riddled dramatic comedy HEIGHTENED, which is now available to rent/own on all North American digital HD internet, cable, and satellite platforms, as well as on DVD, starting on October 1, 2024

HEIGHTENED viscerally captures the sensory experiences that come with suffering from anxiety, and shows both the light and the dark, and ultimately, how human connection can save us from ourselves.” — Filmmaker Sara Friedman

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, October 1, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Freestyle Digital Media, the digital film distribution division of Byron Allen’s Allen Media Group, has just released the OCD and social anxiety-riddled dramatic comedy HEIGHTENED, which is now available to rent/own on all North American digital HD internet, cable, and satellite platforms, as well as on DVD, starting on October 1, 2024.

An award-winning film festival favorite, HEIGHTENED tells the story of Nora, an anxious young woman who suffers a mental breakdown mid-Bar exam and returns home to Maine to live with her emotionally distant parents. While she undergoes court-ordered psychiatric treatment, Nora’s world is further upended when she is assigned to volunteer at her local state park. Nature-induced panic attacks subside in the company of her new supervisor, Dusty, who is dealing with crippling issues of his own. Maybe Nora and Dusty can help each other overcome the obstacles their socially complicated world presents to them.

Written and directed by Sara Friedman, HEIGHTENED was produced by John Hermann (Cut 4 Productions), Sara Friedman, and Matt Ratner (Tilted Windmill Productions). The ensemble cast features writer/director Sara Friedman as Nora, Dave Register (FALLOUT) as ‘Dusty’, Mike Mitchell (TWISTED METAL) as ‘Mitch’, Xander Berkeley (THE WALKING DEAD, AIR FORCE ONE) as ‘Gordon’, and Sarah Clarke (24, TWILIGHT) as ‘Susan’.

“HEIGHTENED is a film that viscerally captures the sensory experiences that come with suffering from anxiety,” said filmmaker Sara Friedman. “I know from personal experience that a wealth of humorous moments can stem from the everyday experience of trying to stay afloat. HEIGHTENED shows both the light and the dark, and ultimately, how human connection can save us from ourselves. We’re thrilled that Freestyle Digital Media has embraced the film and will be helping us introduce it to a wide audience throughout North America. If just one person watching this film feels a little less alone or is inspired to reach out and connect with someone, we will have succeeded.”

Freestyle Digital Media negotiated the deal to acquire HEIGHTENED directly with the filmmakers.

HEIGHTENED website: www.heightenedfilm.com

About Freestyle Digital Media

The digital distribution unit of Byron Allen’s Allen Media Group, Freestyle Digital Media, is a premiere multi-platform distributor with direct partnerships across all major cable, satellite, digital and streaming platforms. Capitalizing on a robust infrastructure, proven track record, and a veteran sales team, Freestyle Digital Media is a true home for independent films. Recent releases include THE ROAD DOG starring comedian Doug Stanhope, SURVIVE starring HBO’s GAME OF THRONES star Sophie Turner and Corey Hawkins, the music documentary profiling blues guitar legends Jimmie Vaughan and Stevie Ray Vaughan, BROTHERS IN BLUES, DEAR ZOE starring Sadie Sink from the hit Netflix series STRANGER THINGS, Jessica Capshaw and Theo Rossi. Other Freestyle Digital Media titles include BEST SUMMER EVER the teen musical featuring a fully integrated cast and crew of people with and without disabilities, produced by Jamie Lee Curtis, Maggie Gyllenhaal, Mary Steenburgen and Ted Danson, THE WEDDING YEAR starring Sarah Hyland and Anna Camp, THE LAST PHOTOGRAPH starring Danny Houston, UNTOGETHER starring Jamie Dornan, Jemima Kirke, Ben Mendelsohn, Alice Eve and Billy Crystal, the action-comedy BETTER START RUNNING starring Academy Award-winner Jeremy Irons and Maria Bello, THE BACHELORS starring Academy Award-winner J.K. Simmons, Julie Delpy and Odeya Rush and the award-winning documentary HONDROS produced by Jamie Lee Curtis and Jake Gyllenhaal.

For more information, visit:

www.allenmedia.tv

www.freestyledigitalmedia.tv

