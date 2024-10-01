Viking Pest Control and their "SMART" System Kick Off Halloween with Costumes, Contests, and Prizes

Viking Pest Control opens it's annual Buggin' Halloween costume contest on October 1, 2024

Innovative Pest Control Leader Hosts Spooky Photo Contest to Celebrate the Season

Most people think about scary critters when planning family costumes or spooky snacks for a Halloween party. We're here to ensure Halloween is the only time you need to think about bugs or rodents.” — Eric Gunner, Pest Control Professional

BASKING RIDGE, NJ, UNITED STATES, October 1, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- With the fall season in full swing, Halloween excitement is building, and Viking Pest Control, an Award-Winning pest control company, is celebrating in a big way. Known for its innovative solutions, Viking is embracing the Halloween spirit with an online photo costume contest, "Buggin' Halloween."October presents a chance to engage with customers and social media followers through lighthearted fun while raising awareness about SMART rodent control, especially as cooler weather drives mice and rats indoors to seek shelter for the winter.Viking is thrilled to host the 6th annual "Buggin' Halloween" photo contest, bringing extra excitement to the spooky season. Viking invites everyone to submit photos of themselves, their family, or their pets dressed as their favorite creepy-crawly creatures.Prizes for first, second, and third place will be awarded as Amazon E-gift cards: $250 for the first-place winner, $200 for the second-place winner, and $100 for the third-place winner. A new twist has been added this year with an additional prize category for the most "bugged out" house —encouraging submissions of homes decorated with insects, bugs, and other scurrying pests! The home category will have one winner receiving a $125 Lowe's E-gift card. The contest begins on October 1, 2024, and runs through November 4, 2024.SMART is a game-changing technology that leverages the Internet of Things to digitally monitor rodent infestations and alert Viking’s team of possible rodent or wildlife activity. This enables more precise tracking and targeting of rats, mice, and wildlife, allowing for efficient identification of entry points and sustainable, effective control and elimination of rodent issues.Pest control is a serious business, but programs like the "Buggin' Halloween" photo contest allow Viking to connect with their customers more lightheartedly. "Most people prefer to think about scary critters when planning spooky snacks for a Halloween-themed party or putting together family costumes," said Eric Gunner, Pest Control Professional at Viking Pest Control. "We're here to ensure that's the case, so Halloween is the only time you need to think about bugs or rodents."Viking Pest Control has a long history of providing reliable and consistent service. They offer preventative pest control solutions so customers can keep bugs and rodents only for a fun theme for Halloween costumes and parties.Enter the contest by simply visiting bugginhalloween.com and completing the online form . If you, your loved ones, or your pet dress up as a creepy crawly insect, arachnid, or other pest, or if your house is bugged out for Halloween, upload your photo or video via Viking’s online form for your chance to win.

