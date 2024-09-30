Arts Garage to Present Jazz Sensation DEBORAH SILVER: Basie, Beatles & Beyond on Sunday, October 27, at 7 pm

Arts Garage Logo Deborah Silver, by Fadil Berisha

Billboard #1 Charting Artist Pledges to Donate Portion of Concert Proceeds to Support Arts Garage

Arts Garage has been a cornerstone of our community, and I'm eager to give back by supporting Marjorie Waldo and her fantastic team. ” — Deborah Silver

DELRAY BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, September 30, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Marjorie Waldo, President & CEO of Arts Garage , today confirmed that the nonprofit organization is presenting the exciting new show by the two-time Billboard #1 charting artist praised by legendary music producer Quincy Jones as “The Real Deal.”October 27 (Sunday) at 7 pmDEBORAH SILVERBasie, Beatles & BeyondWith Special Surprise GuestsPresented by Legends Radio, Deborah Silver will debut songs from her upcoming new album, a collaboration with The Legendary Count Basie Orchestra, the 2024 Grammy winner for Best Large Jazz Ensemble. The album is being produced by Steve Jordan, the renowned drummer for The Rolling Stones. In this vibrant, genre-crossing act, the sultry vocalist will reimagine timeless rock classics from artists including The Beatles, Peter Frampton, Sting, Patsy Cline, and even Taylor Swift, infusing them with her signature jazzy style. She'll also perform renditions of the classic Jazz and American Songbook favorites that she’s known for, including beloved songs by the Gershwins, Harold Arlen, and Dorothy Fields. This special evening promises a dazzling mix of standards and surprises, offering a memorable night of music in South Florida.Silver also has a Holiday EP with the legendary Count Basie Orchestra scheduled for release on November 1 and which will include one Chanukah song and two Christmas melodies that will be performed in her concert at Arts Garage.Tickets: $45 - $50Just as she has donated profits from previous recordings to such worthy causes as ALS Research, United Way, Semper Fi Fund (supporting injured members of all branches of the U.S. Armed Forces) Nascar Victory Junction Gang Camp (for children with serious medical conditions), the Actors Fund and Jazz Foundation of America, Deborah Silver pledges to give a portion of the proceeds from the October 27 concert back to Arts Garage, due to their recent loss of annual funding.“I believe in the power of music to uplift and inspire, but I also know that the true impact can reach much further than the stage, Together, we can make a lasting difference beyond the music,” says Silver. “Arts Garage has been a cornerstone of our community, and I'm eager to give back by supporting Marjorie Waldo and her fantastic team. I am deeply grateful for everything they do for the arts in South Florida."How to Purchase Tickets:Tickets for Deborah Silver: Basie, Beatles & Beyond are available by calling Arts Garage at 561.450.6357 or by going online to www.ArtsGarage.org More about Deborah Silver:Deborah Silver’s sensational singing style has garnered high praise from the experts:+ Quincy Jones: “Deborah Silver’s strong and sultry vocals are seductive and soul soothing. Whatever she sings she owns, making every note matter! One listen and you know… Deborah Silver is the real deal.”+ Will Friedwald in The Wall Street Journal: “Deborah Silver has it all: fantastic showmanship, a great swinging band, and, most of all, solid jazz chops.”She has recorded a string of duets with celebrated artists including Bill Medley of the Righteous Brothers, Jazz icon Diane Schuur, Jack Jones, Freddy Cole, Ronnie Millsap, Pam Tillis, Steve Tyrell , Ann Hampton Callaway, Tony Orlando and Ray Benson of Asleep At The Wheel.Her 2020 album, Glitter & Grits produced by industry legend Ray Benson, features musicians from his multi-Grammy award winning band Asleep at the Wheel. Glitter & Grits reinforced Silver’s immense versatility, as an artist taking us on a journey from jazz to the unique Western swing style dynamically bringing these songs to life. This album was voted Broadway World’s Best Commercial Recording, landed the #1 spot on both Traditional Jazz and Western Swing Charts, and crossed over to become #3 on the Weekly Top 50 Country Album Chart.Her earlier album, 2016’s The Gold Standards, produced by Steve Tyrell with stunning arrangements by Alan Broadbent, was an out-of-the-box smash reaching #1 on the Billboard Traditional Jazz Album chart while landing at #1 on the Billboard Heatseeker Album chart and the #2 spot on the overall Billboard Jazz Album chart.Silver’s dazzling stage performances in clubs, concert venues, and with symphony orchestras are reminiscent of a past golden and glamorous era. She’s performed at countless clubs and performing arts centers around the country, including Jazz at Lincoln Center, Birdland, Blues Alley, 54 Below, Catalina Jazz Club, The Colony’s Royal Room, and Kravis Center for the Performing Arts.About Arts GarageArts Garage is a Visual & Performing Art Center located in Downtown Delray Beach, Florida that delivers innovative, diverse, meaningful and accessible visual and performing arts experiences to Delray Beach and the South Florida community. From Grammy Award-winning musicians to emerging, local artists, Arts Garage hosts performers representing a broad diversity of cultures. The Marshall Family Foundation Gallery at Arts Garage exhibits emerging visual artists from the South Florida region and provides educational programming for both adults and children to grow their talents and knowledge of the Visual & Performing Arts. Located at 94 NE 2nd Avenue in Delray Beach’s popular Pineapple Grove (33444), Arts Garage is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization sponsored in part by the Florida Department of State Division of Cultural Affairs, the Delray Beach Community Redevelopment Agency, and the City of Delray Beach. For more information, please call 561-450-6357 or visit www.artsgarage.org

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.