Tennessee Department of Safety and Homeland Security Launches Temporary Driver Services Locations at the Unicoi Police Department and Newport Grammar School to Assist Flood Victims

In an effort to help citizens directly impacted by the devastating flooding across East Tennessee, the Tennessee Department of Safety and Homeland Security’s (TDOSHS) Driver Services Division is issuing duplicate identification licenses and driver licenses only at the Unicoi Police Department and Newport Grammar School.

Temporary Driver Services Locations:

Unicoi Police Department

3600 Unicoi Drive

Unicoi, TN 37692

Newport Grammar School

301 College Street

Newport, TN 37821

These locations will be open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. EDT from Sept. 30 to Oct. 4, 2024. The temporary locations will not provide Driver Services to the general public, only flood victims.

The TDOSHS plans to announce additional temporary Driver Services locations to assist flood victims soon. For more information about East Tennessee flood recovery resources visit, tn.gov/tema/updates/hurricane-helene.html.