Forward Edge-AI awarded Phase II SBIR contract with the United States Navy

New technology combines defensive cyber with Radio Frequency (RF) deception, for Low Probability of Detection/Low Probability of Interception and Anti-Jamming

Smart Beam-QRC forces an adversary into active sensing modes, allowing U.S. forces more time to locate and neutralize threats” — Ross Coffman, President

SAN ANTONIO, TX, UNITED STATES, December 4, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Forward Edge-AI, Inc. (Forward Edge-AI), has been awarded a Phase II Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) contract by Naval Air Systems Command (NAVAIR) for advanced computing and software; integrated sensing and cyber; trusted Artificial Intelligence and autonomy.

The U.S. Navy’s unmanned systems (UxS), and C6ISR systems rely heavily on secure communication channels for command and control, which are susceptible to Radio Frequency (RF) triangulation, jamming, Electronic Intelligence (ELINT) monitoring, and persistent sonar tracking in the case of Unmanned Underwater Vehicles (UUV).

Another critical technical challenge is the US Military’s reliance on current encryption protocols, including those used in IPSec devices. IPSec will become obsolete once quantum computers reach maturity in 2030 and expose the Navy’s UxS to cyber risks, including loss of Command and Control (C2).

To address the technical challenges faced by the U.S. Navy’s UxS programs, as well as the Joint All Domain Command and Control (JADC2)/Ghost Fleet strategies, the proposed solution involves R/R&D of an integrated Artificial Intelligence (AI)-augmented, adaptive beam steering antenna system equipped with quantum-resistant cryptology. The Smart Beam-QRC™ technology will be tailored specifically for UxS platforms, ensuring secure and resilient communication in contested environments reducing detection, tracking, jamming, and quantum computing threats, which are increasingly relevant in modern warfare.

The University of Texas at San Antonio (UTSA) will serve as the research partner.

About Forward Edge-AI

Forward Edge AI, Inc. founded in 2019, is becoming a dominant player in AI and is leading the revolution in augmenting edge technology with human intelligence. Forward Edge-AI’s mission is to solve complex problems in the public safety, national security, and defense sectors.

Forward Edge-AI is headquartered in San Antonio, Texas.

