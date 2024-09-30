AG’s Office Applauds Judicial Appointments

September 30, 2024

The Utah Attorney General’s Office is proud to support Gov. Spencer Cox’s recent appointments of Ryan Christiansen and Meb Anderson to serve as judges in the Fifth District Court and John Nielsen to serve in the Third District Court. All appointments are subject to approval by the Utah Senate.

“The high quality of legal representation in the Utah Attorney General’s Office is evident by the number of judges in Utah who once served with us,” said Utah Attorney General Sean D. Reyes. “As their friends and colleagues, we are so proud of Meb, Ryan, and John, and know they will continue to serve the people of Utah with dedication and distinction. They will be a credit to the bench in the same way they have served so admirably in our office.”

Ryan Christiansen currently serves as an assistant attorney general with the Child and Family Support Division of the Utah Attorney General’s Office. Christiansen has worked in the division for 16 years and has served the last 9 years as Southern Section Director.

Meb Anderson has been serving as the education division director for the Utah Attorney General’s Office representing Southern Utah University and other education entities since 2019. Prior to his work in the education division, Anderson served in the Litigation Division in the Utah Attorney General’s Office for eight years, where he managed and litigated civil cases in court as lead counsel.

John Nielsen joined private practice after serving as Assistant Solicitor General in the Utah Attorney General’s Office, where he litigated criminal appeals, state postconviction cases, and federal habeas claims for eleven years. He has litigated more than 100 appeals and argued in appellate courts more than 70 times. During his time as an Assistant SG, John drafted in whole or in part six amicus briefs in the United States Supreme Court and was a fellow at the National Association of Attorneys General Supreme Court Center.