Temporary closure of WYO 22 pedestrian underpass east of Coyote Canyon

Jackson, Wyo. The Wyoming Department of Transportation, along with contract crews from Ames Construction, Inc., will be working on the shoulder on the north side of Wyoming State Highway 22 beginning Monday, Sept. 30 in the area approximately a quarter mile east of Coyote Canyon to repair the wing walls on the pedestrian underpass. The pedestrian underpass under WYO 22 connecting the north and south side pathways near Brown's Curve will be closed for four days for the maintenance work. To ensure safety, pedestrians and bikers should avoid crossing WYO 22 at this location during the closure. Those biking in the area are advised that the pathway on the north side of WYO 22 from Coyote Canyon Road will be open, but bicyclists will not have access to the underpass. The work will not impact traffic on WYO 22. Crews are scheduled to complete the work by Thursday, Sept. 3.

Unforeseen circumstances may necessitate adjustments to the schedule. WYDOT remains committed to keeping the public informed. WYDOT prioritizes the safety of all travelers and construction crews. Please reduce speed while traveling through the construction zone and pay close attention to adjusted traffic patterns, signage, and flaggers’ instructions.

Sign up for 511 Notify alerts at https://www.wyoroad.info/511/ 511NotifyAnnouncement.html, for construction updates. Check Google Maps for real-time traffic conditions and travel time estimates. For your convenience, we’ve put a trip planner directly on the project website at wy22wilsonsrb.com, where you can also find project progress details and information about upcoming work. For more information on construction projects across Wyoming, visit WYDOT’s web site at www.wyoroad.info, select the “map” link, and highlight “construction” on the additional layers menu.