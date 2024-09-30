Governor Hochul Sends 30-Member Incident Management Team to Asheville North Carolina to Assist With Hurricane Helene Recovery

Governor Kathy Hochul today announced that 30 members of the New York State Incident Management Team (IMT) have been deployed to Asheville, North Carolina to provide operational support for recovery efforts following Hurricane Helene. The team is made up of skilled emergency response professionals who will assist local first responders. They will set-up a stand-alone operations tent to conduct tasks that include search and rescue, structural inspections and communications and emergency response activities. Team members are expected to begin arriving today followed by equipment and additional personnel on Tuesday.

“New Yorkers lead by example and help our neighbors in times of despair,” Governor Hochul said. “Our expert team and the equipment they will bring with them will help save lives and assess damage from Hurricane Helene. I thank these brave New Yorkers for answering the call and look forward to their safe return.”

The New York State Incident Management Team has supported many local emergencies as well as those in other states including the aftermath of tornadoes in Kentucky in 2021 and Hurricane Harvey in Texas in 2019.

On Sunday, Governor Hochul deployed 17 soldiers from the Army National Guard and three heavy lift helicopters to support the North Carolina National Guard and four 100 KW generators to Macon, Georgia to support recovery efforts.

Last Wednesday, she sent a team of 16 swift water rescue personnel, two canines and emergency response equipment to North Carolina. That team is currently assigned to assist the Yancey County Emergency Management Office.

The New York State Incident Management Team (IMT) is a multi-agency/multi-jurisdictional team that can be deployed or activated when needed to manage an incident or event safely, effectively, and efficiently, regardless of the cause, size, or complexity. The team is made available to State agencies and governmental authorities by request to the New York State Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Services. They are deployed as a team of trained personnel, representing multiple disciplines who manage major complex incidents requiring a significant number of local, state or tribal resources. The requesting jurisdiction retains all local control, authority, and responsibility throughout the duration of the incident while the IMT provides incident management assistance on their behalf. They are deployed as a team of trained personnel, representing multiple disciplines who manage major and/or complex incidents requiring a significant number of local, state or tribal resources.

The assistance deployed is part of the Emergency Management Assistance Compact (EMAC), the nation’s all-hazards national mutual aid system. EMAC has been ratified by U.S. Congress (PL 104-321) and is law in all 50 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, Guam, the U.S. Virgin Islands and the Northern Mariana Islands. EMAC's Members can share resources from all disciplines, protect personnel who deploy and be reimbursed for mission-related costs.

Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Services Commissioner Jackie Bray said, “I want to thank the first responders from across New York State and New York City who are already on the ground and those who are now joining their ranks. Helping communities recover from catastrophic storms like these is demanding both physically and emotionally and their dedication to serving those in need is deeply appreciated.”

New York State Agriculture Commissioner Richard A. Ball said, “The NYS Department of Agriculture and Markets is proud to be a part of the State’s Incident Management Team and to provide support to North Carolina emergency responders and personnel. The Department’s highly trained Emergency Manager stands ready to assist North Carolina and their families during this time of need, just as other states have answered the call when New York has faced its own disaster situations. We are grateful to our partners on the IMT who are also joining the response and helping these impacted communities recover and begin to rebuild.”

Department of Environmental Conservation Interim Commissioner Sean Mahar said, “Whether deploying in response to a natural disaster, wildfire, or search and rescue incident, DEC Forest Rangers are always ready to put their expert incident command training to use in state and abroad. I commend our dedicated Forest Rangers and the State’s Incident Management Team for assisting in the response to Hurricane Helene and wish them well on this important detail.”

New York State Parks Commissioner Pro Tem Randy Simons said, “I’m grateful to Park Police Sergeant, Jeffrey Santor, for lending his expertise to this important mission. On behalf of New York State Parks, I wish the affected communities a safe and speedy recovery from this devastating storm.”

New York State Office of Information Technology Services Chief Information Officer and Director Dru Rai said, “As New York’s IT service provider and a member of the State’s incident response team, we are proud to play a role in this mission to assist the people of North Carolina. ITS will provide communication and tech support that will allow our heroic first responders to do their jobs seamlessly and efficiently, and help North Carolina communities and families get up on their feet and back to normal as quickly as possible. Under Governor Hochul’s leadership, New York’s IMT has shown skill, strength and resolve in times of crisis and we are ready to once again lend a helping hand.”

Thruway Authority Executive Director Frank G. Hoare said, “Under the leadership of Governor Hochul, New York is sending equipment and personnel to support the emergency response across the south and the Thruway Authority is proud to be a part of this critical mission. Extreme weather events continue to impact our everyday lives, and we stand ready to continue to support communities impacted by these devastating storms.”

New York State Police Superintendent Steven G. James said, “Collaboration of resources is crucial to ensure law enforcement and response teams are able to effectively mitigate any emergency situation that may arise. Our members will firmly continue to work with our partners toward the same objective of providing the best protection and service for all citizens wherever it’s needed. The New York State Police stands ready to provide any additional assistance required to help alleviate the devastation this storm has caused.”