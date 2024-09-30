Gov. Henry McMaster's Federal Major Disaster Declaration Approved

COLUMBIA, S.C. – Governor Henry McMaster announced that South Carolina's September 28 request for an Expedited Major Presidential Disaster Declaration to provide federal aid to supplement state and local recovery efforts in response to Hurricane Helene has been approved. The initial list of counties approved for assistance is not final, and additional counties are likely to be added as further damage assessments are completed.

The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) approved Individual Assistance program help to Aiken, Anderson, Bamberg, Barnwell, Cherokee, Greenville, Greenwood, Lexington, Newberry, Oconee, Pickens, Saluda, and Spartanburg counties. This program provides direct financial assistance to residents who incurred uninsured damages to their property as a result of the storm. Individuals and business owners who sustained losses in the designated areas can begin applying for assistance by registering online at www.DisasterAssistance.gov, by calling 1-800-621- 3362 or by using the FEMA App. If you use a relay service, such as video relay service (VRS), captioned telephone service, or others, give FEMA the number for that service. More information about this program can be found here.

FEMA also approved Public Assistance for Aiken, Anderson, Bamberg, Barnwell, Cherokee, Greenville, Greenwood, Newberry, Oconee, Pickens, Saluda, and Spartanburg counties for debris removal and emergency protective measures, including direct federal assistance. Under the Public Assistance program, state and affected local governments are eligible to apply for federal funding to pay 75 percent of the approved costs under certain categories. The division of the remaining 25 percent will be determined later. More information about this program can be found here.

Additionally, the declaration approves Hazard Mitigation Grant program assistance, which makes cost-shared funding available to the state for approved projects that reduce or mitigate future disaster risks. Funds under this program will be available to state agencies, local governments, and certain non-profit organizations only. A wide variety of potential projects are eligible. More information about this program can be found here.

An expedited declaration request is available when the scale and severity of damage are evident, even before complete damage assessments have been conducted. Counties selected for expedited assistance were identified by emergency management officials based on immediate communication with local officials, resource requests, fatalities, and power outages.

