ZeroTrusted.ai Named Representative Vendor in 2024 Gartner® Innovation Guide for Generative AI in TRiSM

ORLANDO, FL, UNITED STATES, October 1, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- ZeroTrusted.ai , a leading provider of security solutions for Generative AI (GenAI), today announced it has been recognized as a Representative Vendor in the 2024 Gartner Innovation Guide for Generative AI in Trust, Risk and Security Management (TRiSM).According to Gartner, “Generative AI brings new risks in three categories: content anomalies, data protection and AI application security. IT leaders using or building GenAI apps can use this research to understand market dynamics and evaluate emerging GenAI TRiSM technology and providers that address new risks.”“We are incredibly proud to be recognized by Gartner as a Representative Vendor in the GenAI TRiSM space,” said Waylon Krush, CEO of ZeroTrusted.ai. “We believe that this recognition not only acknowledges our commitment to providing AI security, privacy, and reliability solutions, but also underscores the role of GenAI TRiSM in responsible AI adoption.”ZeroTrusted.ai’s solutions address the specific needs of organizations using GenAI models, ensuring their applications are reliable, trustworthy, and compliant with regulations.ZeroTrusted.ai’s CapabilitiesZeroTrusted.ai offers a comprehensive suite of AI security solutions, designed to address the unique security challenges faced by organizations leveraging Generative AI technologies. Their capabilities include:• Advanced Anomaly Detection: ZeroTrusted.ai's proprietary algorithms can detect anomalies in AI-generated content, identifying potential biases, errors, or harmful outputs.• Robust Data Privacy and Protection: The company implements stringent security measures to safeguard sensitive data, ensuring compliance with industry regulations such as GDPR and CCPA.• Comprehensive AI Application Security: ZeroTrusted.ai's solutions protect AI applications from a wide range of threats, including adversarial attacks, data poisoning, and model theft.• Customizable Solutions: ZeroTrusted.ai works closely with its clients to understand their specific needs and tailor its solutions, accordingly, ensuring optimal protection and compliance.Supporting AI Agents, RAG, LLM, SLM, and NIST / PCI / GDPR / HIPAA / OMBZeroTrusted.ai is committed to supporting organizations across a wide range of AI/LLMs and regulatory frameworks. Our solutions are designed to protect AI Agents, RAG (Retrieval Augmented Generation), LLM (Large Language Models), and SLM (Search-Based Language Models). We also ensure compliance with key industry standards and regulations, including NIST, PCI DSS, GDPR, HIPAA, and OMB.Gartner, Innovation Guide for Generative AI in Trust, Risk and Security Management, By Avivah Litan, Jeremy D'Hoinne, Gabriele Rigon, 17 September 2024.GARTNER is a registered trademark and service mark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally and is used herein with permission. All rights reserved. Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation.Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner’s research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.About ZeroTrusted.aiZeroTrusted.ai is a leading provider of AI security solutions. We offer a comprehensive suite of tools that help organizations mitigate risks associated with content, data, and AI applications. With ZeroTrusted.ai, organizations can harness the power of GenAI while ensuring trust, security, and compliance.ZeroTrusted.ai will be participating in FutureCom in São Paulo, Brazil, from October 8-10, 2024, as well as the U.S. Department of Transportation's 9th Annual Cybersecurity Symposium from October 22-24, 2024. Attendees are encouraged to visit their booth at both events.

