Shop local at the Hamilton County Fairgrounds featuring Indiana Grown products and members

INDIANAPOLIS (Sept. 3, 2024) – On Sept. 14, Indiana Grown will be hosting the Indiana Grown Marketplace at the Hamilton Co. Fairgrounds (2003 Pleasant St., Noblesville, IN 46060). This event will feature of over 60 local vendors, food trucks and artisans.

“This is a great opportunity to meet the owners of small businesses from across Indiana,” said Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch, Indiana’s Secretary of Agriculture and Rural Development. “The Indiana Grown Marketplace will show the great quality and taste of products made by Hoosiers for Hoosiers.”

This free event will be at the Hamilton County Fairgrounds on Saturday, Sept. 14 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Items featured include hand crafted jewelry, fresh baked goods, food trucks, body care items and more all created by Indiana Grown members. 

"There is nothing like seeing the faces behind the businesses that drive the Indiana economy,” said Don Lamb, director of the Indiana State Department of Agriculture. “This is a great opportunity to bring your friends and family and support our local Hoosier artisans and entrepreneurs."

The first 100 attendees will receive a free tote bag.

Date: Saturday, Sept. 14, 2024 
Time: 9 a.m. - 3 p.m. ET
Location: Hamilton County Fairgrounds (2003 Pleasant St., Noblesville, IN 46060)
Details: Join us for this free event and shop from over 60 Indiana Grown members producing handmade gifts, body care products, jewelry, fresh baked goods and more. 

Learn more about Indiana Grown at indianagrown.org.

