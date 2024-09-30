Chesterton farmers market wins Indiana’s Ultimate Farmers Market Challenge

About this Event

INDIANAPOLIS (Sept. 19, 2024) – Indiana Grown and the Indiana Farmers Market Community of Practice (INFMP) announced the winner of Indiana's Ultimate Farmers Market Challenge as Coffee Creek Farmers Market in Chesterton, Ind.

This was the second year for this contest and was a chance for customers across the state to vote for their favorite hometown farmers market to encourage local engagement and statewide recognition.

Coffee Creek Farmers Market is a weekday farmers market (Wednesdays from 3 to 7 p.m.). Its mission is to promote and develop a local sustainable food system.

“What's great about this challenge is that the farmers markets are nominated and then voted on by their community, and its wonderful to see so much community engagement," said Christina Ferroli, INFMP Program Coordinator. "We cannot thank community supporters enough for their votes and for supporting the farmers and food grown in their local communities."

Indiana Grown Director Caroline Patrick is excited for the Chesterton community.

"Coffee Creek is a wonderful farmers market and this recognition is well deserved," said Patrick. "Farmers markets are an integral part of Indiana communities' economies. We were thrilled to have so many great nominations for farmers markets and it is great to see consumers supporting them."

Coffee Creek Farmers Markets are Wednesday from 3 to 7 p.m. Market season runs to Oct. 30, 2024. The market is located at 2300 Village Point Chesterton, IN 46304.

To learn more, please visit coffeecreekfarmersmarket.org.

Pictured above is Damien Appel, the market manager at the Coffee Creek Farmers Market. You can view additional photos or download the one below here.

