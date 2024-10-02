CPESN Pharmacies Selected to Deliver Health Equity and Vaccine Hesitancy Services in Skilled Nursing Facilities

CPESN announces that Health Quality Innovators has selected CPESN pharmacies to provide health equity & vaccine hesitancy services in skilled nursing facilities

CPESN Virginia is the fourth CPESN Network to collaborate with HQI to address care gaps, health inequities, and vaccine hesitancy with patients living in skilled nursing facilities.” — Jake Galdo, PharmD, MBA, BCPS, BCGP

GARNER, NC, UNITED STATES, October 2, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- CPESN USA and CPESNHealth Equity together announce that Health Quality Innovators ( HQI ) has selected CPESNVirginia and CPESNHealth Equity community pharmacies to provide health equity and vaccine hesitancy services in skilled nursing facilities. Residents of rural and underserved communities often rely on local, independent pharmacies for health care services beyond prescription fulfillment, such as vaccination education and administration."CPESN Virginia pharmacies are appreciative of the partnership with HQI. This is an exciting opportunity, and we are ready to show the impact our community-based pharmacies can have through increasing access and expanding education addressing vaccine hesitancy," shared Lura Thompson, PharmD, Network Facilitator for CPESNVirginia.Health-related social needs such as access to healthy food choices and lack of adequate transportation can hinder people from realizing their best health. By working with CPESN Health Equity and local CPESN Virginia pharmacies, HQI is providing vulnerable populations access to trained Community Health Workers and Social Determinants of Health Specialists.“CPESN Virginia marks the fourth CPESN Network to collaborate with HQI (CPESN Missouri, CPESN Kansas, and CPESN South Carolina being the others) to address care gaps, health inequities, and vaccine hesitancy with patients living in skilled nursing facilities,” Jake Galdo, PharmD, MBA, BCPS, BCGP. “Our focus is helping our pharmacies provide services to address the growing health inequity crisis.”HQI leads and operates the Health Quality Innovation Network which helps providers in Virginia, Missouri, Kansas and South Carolina improve clinical and operational performance through the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) Quality Innovation Network-Quality Improvement Organization (QIN-QIO) program.CPESN pharmacists have extensive knowledge about the safe and efficient use of medications, giving valuable education on medication usage, optimizing medications, and facilitating patient adherence, along with providing an array of other essential clinical healthcare services within their scope of practice. And, they have developed deep, personal relationships with the patients they serve. To find a CPESN pharmacy nearest you, visit https://cpesn.com/pharmacy-locator ###About CPESN USACPESNUSA is a clinically integrated, nationwide organization of pharmacy networks structured to advance community-based pharmacy practice. They empower community-based pharmacies that are deeply rooted within their community by fostering their ability to provide high quality, patient-centered enhanced services. CPESNpharmacies integrate with other healthcare providers on the patient’s care team to coordinate medical treatment. The results are better medication adherence, higher patient satisfaction, and lower healthcare costs. You can find CPESNNetworks in 44 states across America.About CPESN Health Equity:CPESNHealth Equity is a national CPESNChapter focused on optimizing local Social Determinants of Heath solution service delivery. As trusted local healthcare providers, CPESN community pharmacies are on the front lines every day with patients confronting health-impacting inequities. CPESNHealth Equity’s mission is to get pharmacies market ready and sustain our pharmacies as an accessible network of local solution providers in the growing health inequity crisis. By integrating Community Health Workers, Social Determinants of Health Specialists, care navigators, and peer health mentors into our pharmacies, we can offer attractive locally delivered services for local, state, and federal funding partners, as well as public health departments and those seeking value-based arrangements. Please contact Jake Galdo, PharmD, MBA, BCPS, BCGP at jgaldo@cpesn.com.About Health Quality Innovators:Health Quality Innovators (HQI) is an independent, non-profit consulting organization that offers health care providers practical solutions backed by objectivity and expertise. They consult on complex government healthcare programs, implement change on the front lines of care and shine new light on improvement challenges. HQI leads and operates the Health Quality Innovation Network (HQIN), bringing together organizations and individuals who are making health care better for millions of Americans through funding provided by the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services Quality Innovation Network-Quality Improvement Organization (QIN-QIO) and Hospital Quality Improvement Contractor (HQIC) programs.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.