CPESN USA Announces Collaboration with CPA
CPESN USA and CPA will help members maximize the patient care opportunities that are available to them through established payer programs.
We believe the opportunities presented by CPESN USA will continue to bring new profit to their pharmacy businesses.”GARNER, NORTH CAROLINA, USA, April 16, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CPESN USA, the first – and only – national, clinically integrated pharmacy network, announced a joint collaboration with Compliant Pharmacy Alliance (CPA®), one of the country’s most forward-thinking member-owned purchasing cooperatives.
— Jay Blackburn, CEO of CPA
In this new collaboration, CPESN® USA and CPA® will help mutual members maximize the patient care opportunities that are available to them through established payer programs and help CPA® members access local CPESN® networks forming in their area and turn into successful industry-wide operational programs like Medication Synchronization and Flip the Pharmacy.
“CPA® is focused on capturing every dollar of profit available for our independent pharmacy members,” said Jay Blackburn, CEO of CPA®. “Many of our members have had longstanding success in providing patient-care services beyond the dispensing of medications and we believe the opportunities presented by CPESN USA will continue to bring new profit to their pharmacy businesses.”
As the pharmacy industry’s first clinically integrated network (CIN), CPESN® USA has pioneered and led the way in securing value-based contracts for medication-use services.
“CPESN® USA is clinically integrated network led by a board of independent, community-based pharmacy owners who were appointed by their local networks and not a single dollar generated through our payer programs is kept by the CIN,” said Troy Trygstad, Executive Director of CPESN® USA. “As a member-owned purchasing cooperative, CPA leaders understand this construct, and reinvest regularly in practice transformation and service provision adoption to prepare pharmacies for the new and emerging business models. Having both parties as self-governed entities makes this collaboration easy.”
CPESN® Networks continue to expand across the country with 49 local networks in 44 states plus the District of Columbia. Over 8,500 pharmacy providers have emerged and joined the movement to provide patients with enhanced medication-use and patient-care services that improve their health and lower overall healthcare costs.
About CPESN® USA
CPESN® USA a clinically integrated, nationwide organization of pharmacy networks structured to advance community-based pharmacy practice. They empower community-based pharmacies that are deeply rooted within their community by fostering their ability to provide high quality, patient-centered enhanced services. CPESN® pharmacies integrate with other healthcare providers on the patient’s care team to coordinate medical treatment. The results are better medication adherence, higher patient satisfaction, and lower healthcare costs. You can find CPESN® Networks in 44 states across America. Please visit www.CPESN.com.
About CPA®
Compliant Pharmacy Alliance (CPA®) is a member-owned independent pharmacy purchasing cooperative celebrating 30 years in business. CPA® provides member support services, contract negotiation and management, pharmacy industry education and general administrative functions for 2100+ independent retail pharmacies in 48 states. Learn more at www.compliantrx.com.
