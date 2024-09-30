Secretary of State Wes Allen Signs Agreement Making Kentucky the Seventh State to Partner in the Alabama Voter Integrity Database

Wes Allen, Alabama’s Secretary of State, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with Kentucky’s State Board of Elections to compare the states’ voter files, making Kentucky the seventh state to partner with Alabama as part of the Alabama Voter Integrity Database (AVID).

“Adding Kentucky as the seventh state in the AVID program is a great accomplishment. This MOU will secure powerful results for Alabamians and Kentuckians alike, and I am proud to partner with Kentucky to achieve cleaner and more accurate voter files in our States.”

AVID is the Alabama-based solution to replace the Electronic Registration Information Center, a private third-party organization. The four prongs of AVID include a cooperative agreement with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, use of the USPS National Change of Address File, federal social security death information, and cooperative agreements with other states to cross-check voter files and identify individuals registered to vote in multiple states.

“On the campaign trail, I promised that my first official act as Secretary of State would be withdrawing Alabama from ERIC, and I did just that. My team and I have worked incredibly hard to develop and implement an Alabama-based solution that delivers the cleanest and most accurate voter file in the country.” Allen explained.

Secretary Allen thanks his staff, along with those at the Kentucky State Board of Elections for their work preparing this MOU.

“I want to thank my team here in Alabama and the team at the Kentucky State Board of Elections who worked incredibly hard on this MOU. Their efforts will further our goal of ensuring elections are fair, secure, and transparent,” Allen said. “Through AVID, thousands of potentially ineligible voters have been identified, and I look forward to seeing the progress we will make as a result of this MOU.”

Alabama has entered into MOUs with all four of its border states, Arkansas, and Louisiana. View the signed MOUs here: https://www.sos.alabama.gov/avid/mou-agreements.

Wes Allen is Alabama’s 54th Secretary of State. The Secretary of State is Alabama’s Chief Elections Official. Additionally, Alabama law gives the Secretary of State more than 1,000 different duties. To learn more about the Secretary of State and his responsibilities and duties visit www.sos.alabama.gov.

###

*Secretary of State Wes Allen’s official photograph: https://www.sos.alabama.gov/sites/default/files/inline-images/AllenBioHighRes.jpg

*Read more about AVID here: https://www.sos.alabama.gov/avid.