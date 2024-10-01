Founder of Friends for Special Needs Highlights Faith and Community Support for Individuals with Special Needs

CHARLOTTE, NC, UNITED STATES, October 1, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / --Stan Rawls, author of A Father's Guide to God's Promise of Heaven , is the founder of Friends for Special Needs (FFSN), a nonprofit Christian ministry that shares God’s love by supporting those who cannot help themselves. Recognized as the “Best Faith” organization in Charlotte, FFSN has made significant strides in community outreach for families with special needs since its inception in 2015.Initially starting with a Friday Night Respite Program, Friends for Special Needs has expanded its services to include a variety of student-run programs, all focused on creating an inclusive environment for individuals with special needs. The organization thrives on the commitment of compassionate student leaders and the guidance of dedicated mentors.In reflecting on their motivation to establish FFSN, Stan Rawls shared, “We try to put smiles on the faces of those with special needs through events and activities. We are humbled by God’s grace and are so thankful to our supporters and volunteers.” Following the loss of their only child, Kelly, Stan and his wife Donna consider their network of over 500 special needs friends as an extended family. They organize engaging activities, including crafts, music, sports, and games specifically designed for individuals with special needs to promote learning and community awareness about employment opportunities.For those interested in the heartwarming and faith-based narrative that inspired Stan Rawls to establish this organization, his latest book, A Father's Guide to God's Promise of Heaven, is available on Amazon.For more information or to schedule an interview with Stan Rawls, please contact:Number: +1 704-617-3163Email: srawls@sfrsales.comAbout the Author: Stan Rawls is a graduate of the University of South Carolina and serves as the President of Palmetto Sales, a leading sales and marketing firm in Charlotte. An entrepreneur at heart, he is also passionate about sports and scuba diving. Through his new book, he shares his personal faith journey and insights with readers around the world.For more information or to schedule an interview with Stan Rawls, please contact him at the information provided above.

